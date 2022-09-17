Texas Sheriff Roy Boyd claimed to care about migrants’ well-being even as he delighted in Gov. Greg Abbott using them as political pawns.

First, Boyd called Abbott’s stunt of sending migrants from Texas up north and dropping them off near Vice President Kamala Harris’ home “genius.”

Then he lied about the border.

BOYD: The [Biden] administration has provided a completely open border, and we have turned over our responsibility of our border over to the cartels and the Mexican government, and they’re enslaving these people, because when these people get off these buses, they’re not just free to go wherever they want and live their life, they still owe money to the cartels.

We’re importing a peon class, and putting them in slavery right here in the United States. Obviously, the administration and their talking heads took a really good point from Joseph Goebbels who said that even a lie becomes the truth if you tell it enough times, and that seems to be what they’re doing right now.

Host Neil Cavuto said, “I don’t know if I’d go that far, Sheriff.”

Speaking of a lie being told so many times someone might think it’s the truth, the “open border” claim is exactly that. From a January 24, 2022 article in Newsweek, which also notes Fox News’ repeated use of the “open border” phrase:

While usage of the phrase "open border" has become more popular, with both Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Senator Ted Cruz invoking the term when offering critiques of the administration, those who study the situation say their usage of the term is incorrect.

Rebecca Hamlin, who studies immigration politics as a professor with the University of Massachusetts Amherst and wrote a book on the labeling of migrants, told Newsweek that the political usage of the term "open border" does not reflect reality, saying the Biden administration's policies are relatively restrictive compared to past presidential administrations.

"I've been studying immigration politics for now 20 years, and I haven't seen such a mismatch between the accusations of one party and the policies of the other which are actually not close to open and probably stricter than what we've seen in a long time," Hamlin said.

Boyd really ought to re-think his propaganda and his outrageous comparison.

You can watch it below, from the September 15, 2022 Your World.