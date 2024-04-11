Fox now has a Black guest parroting Trump’s Hitlerian white nationalist rhetoric. And Black host Harris Faulkner doesn’t seem to mind.

You may recall that Donald Trump has parroted Adolf Hitler by claiming that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country.” There to help whitewash (pardon the irony) the dangerous hate mongering is Black conservative T.W. Shannon.

On Wednesday's Faulkner Focus, guest Shannon used almost the same words, without a peep of complaint or challenge from host Harris Faulkner.

"We've had two million people cross into this country illegally because of this open border policy. Many of them are from Al-Qaeda," Shannon claimed.

"Every American should be concerned when the president of the United States, the most powerful man in the world, considers his political opponent a threat to democracy. That's a problem,” Shannon said. He was talking about President Joe Biden, not the guy who said he’d be dictator on Day One, who says he plans to lock up his political foes, and who salutes the violent criminals who attacked the Capitol and police officers in an effort to overturn the 2020 election. Trump’s own former insiders have also called him a threat to democracy.

Not surprisingly, Faulkner didn’t mention any of that.

So Shannon continued: “Our Founding Fathers are rolling over in their graves. Joe Biden should be ashamed. And the truth is the real threat to democracy are the policies of Joe Biden, like the open border that's destroying this country. It's poisoning the bloodline in this country because we are allowing illegals to vote. We're supplying them with all types of resources."

FACT CHECK: The Biden administration is not scheming to register noncitizens to vote.

Also, a tough, bipartisan border bill was sabotaged by none other than Donald Trump and his allies because he thought it better for his political prospects not to improve the very situation he claims is such a threat to the country.

Of course, that went unmentioned by Faulkner, too. She did end the discussion immediately after Shannon’s Hitlerian rhetoric, but that seemed to be because the show was going live to her Dear Leader.

Earlier in this segment, Harris Faulkner claimed not to have heard Trump’s very blatant antisemitism.

You can watch Hitlerian rhetoric normalized on Fox News below, from the April 10, 2024 Faulkner Focus, via Media Matters.