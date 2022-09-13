Only on Fox News would a guest complain about President Joe Biden’s goal of cutting cancer death rates by at least 50% and improving the treatment experience for patients and their families.

In his remarks yesterday, Biden said that his “cancer moonshot” is one of the reasons he ran for president. Of course, it’s a deeply personal subject for him, having lost a son to brain cancer. Biden also called it part of his “unity agenda” because cancer doesn’t discriminate between Republicans and Democrats.

BIDEN: The goal is to cut cancer death rates by at least 50 percent — at least 50 percent — in the next 25 years; to turn more cancers from death sentences into chronic diseases people can live with; to create a more supportive experience for our patients and families; and to update — to update our fight against the cancer.

It’s a disease we often diagnose too late and have too few ways to prevent it in the first place; where there are stark inequities based on race, disability, ZIP Code, sexual orientation, gender identity, and other factors. We know too little about why treatments work for some patients but the same patient — a different patient with the same disease it doesn’t work for.

You can bet that Fox would be swooning if a Republican president had proposed such a goal. But since Biden is a Democrat, Fox trotted out former President George W. Bush speechwriter Bill McGurn to bash it.

First, McGurn complained Biden should have been more “cautious” in his speech and criticized him for trying to achieve too much. He whined that Biden is “always promising to transform our economy, change everything about the way we do business, the energy.”

McGurn added, “I think people are looking to practical, smaller, practical things in their life, not declaring some grand goal that’s going to make him look small when he doesn’t achieve it.”

Biden made his remarks at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum on the 60th anniversary of Kennedy’s “moonshot” speech.

McGurn used the occasion to turn ageist. “Kennedy was a young and charming and exciting figure. Biden looks like his grandfather speaking, and I don’t think those are flattering comparisons to the president.”

Host Neil Cavuto did his part. He told McGurn that Biden’s goals are “to cut cancer deaths and to cut them in half maybe over the next 25 years but sometimes - and you know as a great speechwriter in your own right - you have to keep it simple and short and sweet.”

McGurn reiterated, “I think he has to focus on the doable.”

McGurn then moved on to attack Biden over issues having nothing to do with fighting cancer. He claimed Biden is “angry all the time at things, at Afghanistan, at oil companies and so forth, and I think the cumulative effect is to make him not up to the job. It’s one thing if you huff and puff and blow the house down. But if you huff and puff and it’s still standing, people get a little jaded.”

The fact that Fox chose a partisan speechwriter to discuss a noble cause like fighting cancer, instead of a medical expert tells you everything you need to know about Fox’s intentions in this “analysis.”

You can watch it below, from the September 12, 2022 Your World.