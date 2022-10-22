Fox’s conservative pundits would rather Americans continue to drown in student loan debt than see them get some relief via President Joe Biden.

On today’s Cavuto Live, guests Danielle Booth and Kathryn Rooney Vera pooh-poohed the idea of student loan forgiveness, which has been halted by an appellate court.

Polls consistently show majority support for Biden’s plan. But Rooney Vera painted it as harmful to everyone. “This is just another example of distortive government intervention that ends up hurting the very people whose votes they’re trying to effectively buy,” she claimed. “This is a moral hazard as well, so somebody’s got to pay for it, and it’s going to be guess who? The taxpayers. Nothing is free, so every government handout or giveaway that occurs, somebody has to pay for it, and the moral hazard aspect, Neil [Cavuto], is that the student who’s going to be going to college will get the impression that there’s a government backstop. So, he or she is going to indebt himself more and handicap their future even further expecting this to continue which it effectively cannot.”

“It’s very silly I think, and I think it’s a blatant government ploy to buy votes ahead of the November election,” Rooney Vera added.

Host Neil Cavuto replied, “Would not be the first administration to try that.”

Boothe also griped. “As somebody who paid off her student loans in full, the moral hazard aspect it’s awful,” she complained.

According to CNBC, most analyses “suggest low- and middle-income earners get the biggest benefit” from the loan forgiveness.

