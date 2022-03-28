On Fox’s “serious news” show, Special Report, guest Hugh Hewitt attacked “very qualified” Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson with the same bogus attacks the Republican senators used during her confirmation hearing.

Anchor Bret Baier got the talking points going by asking Hewitt about “the substance of these hearings” and “the questioning by Republicans, specifically?”

Hugh described the hearings as “good substance” and said Judge Brown-Jackson “will be confirmed easily, she’s very qualified.”

After that, he began echoing and emphasizing Republican attack lines:

HEWITT: It's been good substance, Bret. I'm a common law geek. I've been teaching it for 25 years. So, when Mike Lee brings up the Dormant Commerce Clause, I actually lean forward and the rest of the country goes to sleep.

The most interesting exchange though, is between Senator Cruz and Judge Brown-Jackson, who will be confirmed easily, she's very qualified. On her service on the Georgetown school -- private school at Georgetown Day School, where she said I don't know anything about critical race theory. I don't have any idea about the books you're talking about. This is a problem in the United States.



The left says CRT doesn't exist. It doesn't have anything to do with schools. But in fact, there are books that are CRT derived that come out of the atmosphere of CRT that school board members ought to know about.



And I was kind of astonished when Judge Brown-Jackson said, I don't know anything about this. I'm on the board. I don't teach CRT, it's not in the school. I'm paraphrasing here. So, I hope it goes back to that tomorrow.



I think that was interesting. Finally, Josh Hawley is scoring some points on the sentencing with regards to child pornography defendants. It is mind boggling to many parents out there that anyone can get three months, no matter what their ages.



And the explanation that Judge Brown-Jackson offered left me thinking she hadn't thought that one through. But generally, she's done very well. She'll be confirmed.

Notice Hewitt didn’t say, nor was he asked, why Judge Jackson is "very qualified” nor why she did “very well.”

More importantly, nobody challenged Hewitt’s praise for the meritless attacks on Judge Jackson over child pornography, nor the fact that they were little more than shoutouts to QAnon, which Fox had just amplified.

And then there’s the dishonest hypocrisy…

You can watch Joy Reid call out the dishonesty below, from MSNBC’s March 22, 2022 The Last Word. It’s underneath the video of this segment, from the March 22, 2022 Special Report.