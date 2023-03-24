Fox has worked as a silent partner to Trump by providing its own incendiary attacks on NYC DA Alvin Bragg, who is likely to charge Trump over fraudulent payments to Stormy Daniels.

Media Matters’ research found that Fox has not covered Trump’s dangerous Truth Social posts:

In a series of posts on his Truth Social platform, Trump referred to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg — Manhattan’s first Black DA — as a “Soros backed animal,” a “degenerate psychopath,” and warned of “death and destruction” should he be indicted. Bragg is investigating the former president’s alleged involvement in a hush money scheme to silence porn actor Stormy Daniels just days before the 2016 election.

At the same time, Fox has made its own attacks on Bragg, Media Matters found. For example:

Fox host Rachel Campos-Duffy called Bragg a “George Soros-funded DA” who “has to pay his master back.”

called Bragg a “George Soros-funded DA” who “has to pay his master back.” Fox host Greg Gutfeld claimed Alvin Bragg “has more blood on his hands than the Wuhan market” and warned that “no one is safe if he can do this.”

Also, as we reported yesterday, Fox has given MAGA Republicans a friendly platform to promote their corrupt interference in the case.

It’s a perfect example of how Fox works in tandem with its MAGA base, even when the Murdochs supposedly want to be rid of Trump.

(Trump image by Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0)