Fox & Friends gave Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis another infomercial in the guise of an interview yesterday, when he “just happened” to have his kids at hand.

DeSantis is up for re-election in 2022 and he’s obviously vying for a presidential candidacy for 2024. Trump has recently said DeSantis would make a good running mate for 2024. So there’s nothing not to love about him, as far as Fox & Friends is concerned. You may recall that in March, the show made a fawning visit to the DeSantis family at home. Yesterday, there was more fawning.

There was plenty of politics. DeSantis blamed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for what DeSantis called “Biden’s Border Crisis.”

Cohost Ainsley Earhardt kissed up to DeSantis for sending Florida troops to the border, thousands of miles away. She said it was “very kind of you to help. You’re not the only state but to help those folks, our border patrol agents, who need all the help they can get.”

“The sad thing about this is the federal government has just completely abdicated its responsibility,” DeSantis falsely claimed. “We had policies under President Trump that were working. The border was under control, (here’s an investigation into how Trump created border chaos) and Biden comes in and they knowingly revoked all these policies, knowing what was going to happen, and now they’re just showing really a callous disregard.”

DeSantis went on to claim that all the meth in the U.S. is coming from the southern border. “The cartels are absolutely eating Biden and Harris’ lunch,” he lied, “and the fact that she won’t even go down there.”

“Not showing up, not taking decisive action is ultimately, it’s the bad policy response,” DeSantis continued. “They’ve done these policies because they think Trump is bad. If he did it, it must be bad.”

Later, cohost Steve Doocy switched, as he said, from “a news channel to the Golf Channel,” which gave Earhardt a laugh. They showed DeSantis’ three-year old son, Mason, playing golf. “He’s three, and he can really drive that ball!” Doocy said excitedly.

“The guy is three years old, and he’s already got a better swing than his old man does,” DeSantis agreed. “My daughter Madison is really good too. They just have really good eye-hand coordination, great clubhead speed.”

Doocy called Mason “a natural” and “unbelievable.”

Cohost Brian Kilmeade chimed in: “He has no rituals. The ball goes down and just hits it.”

“It’s no surprise, really, because you met your wife on the driving range, and isn’t Casey a really good golfer?” Kilmeade asked DeSantis.

“She is, she’s a great athlete,” DeSantis replied. “We just happened to be at the driving range.”

The couch crew gushed as Mason came on camera. Sister Madison waved to the crew.

After also gushing over video of Madison’s baseball swing, Kilmeade said with enthusiasm, “You’re making the most of the governor’s mansion. This is an athletic family!”

But wait, there’s more.

Doocy likened Mason to Tiger Woods. We saw a side-by-side graphic of Mason and Tiger Woods in 1978, at about the same age.

“He’s just comfortable being on television, totally natural,” Kilmeade added.

DeSantis returned the love. After a clip of Kilmeade’s golf swing aired, he praised Kilmeade’s “good technique.”\

Mason waved good-bye.

“Bye, Mason,” Earhardt said, sounding charmed.

You can watch it below, from the June 18, 2021 Fox & Friends.