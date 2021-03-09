Just as Florida’s Trumpy Gov. Ron DeSantis gets ready for a re-election effort and possibly a presidential run, Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade made a slobbering, mask-free, social-distance-free visit with DeSantis' family and staff and helped whitewash his COVID vaccine corruption.

Below is the first of Fox & Friends’ two-part lovefest Fox News called an "in-depth interview."

Nobody wore a mask or socially distanced when Kilmeade entered the governor’s mansion. DeSantis, his wife and three kids were there.

Kilmeade lobbed such softballs as this one to Mrs. DeSantis: “So, Casey, where’s the greatest chaos? Outside these gates or on this side of the gate?” Also: “For a family, it’s not easy for you when he’s a politician because he’s going to Washington and he’s coming back and forth to Florida right? So that’s sacrifice there?”

Casey DeSantis responded that she’s “just so proud that he’s been able to be there for the people in Florida. It’s not every day that you can say that you’re married to a hero.”

To DeSantis, Kilmeade asked, “What’s it been like having someone not only who you married but is such an asset in your job?”

“People took a chance on me just because they wanted her as first lady,” DeSantis said.

A smiling Kilmeade got to the point after a quick tour of the governor’s mansion: “How much would it mean to you to get another four years here?”

“It would be great. I think we’ve done so much, I think we have a great record to run on,” DeSantis replied.

After adorable photo ops of the kids climbing into a punchbowl, Kilmeade and DeSantis took a maskless limo ride together. Next softball: “How does a middle class kid growing up in Tampa get the drive to play baseball at this high level, go to Yale, become captain of the team, bat over .300 - where did that drive come from?”

“Just do well in school, just work as hard as you can,” DeSantis said. A visit with his maskless, un-socially distanced staff was next, where he boasted about his vaccine delivery and unemployment numbers.

“When it comes to the vaccine, how are you doing compared to the 50 states?” Kilmeade asked, as if it’s not his job to find out but to get spin from DeSantis.

DeSantis misrepresented his state’s miserable record: “We’re either number one or close to the top for senior vaccinations,” he said.

FACT CHECK: Florida is 39th among the states in vaccine administration. It’s below the U.S. total.

But Kilmeade let the misleading statement go unchallenged. His next question feigned a challenge but was really an opening for DeSantis to spin more. “There’s a story popped up in the Miami Herald about you serving vaccines to areas in which support you? What’s that story based on?”

Sure enough, DeSantis misled. “It’s just wrong,” he said. “We have sent vaccine all across the state. The first ones we were doing are in Palm Beach and Broward County. Those are obviously not my source of support.”

FACT CHECK: DeSantis essentially sold vaccines to rich people.

But there was nothing not to love about DeSantis or the interview, according to the three cohosts. “That was great!” cohost Steve Doocy gushed. Kilmeade said, “In terms of vaccines, he’s got a plan.”

A smiling Earhardt pushed the family friendly PR: “How does he have all of these kids under the age of four?” She called the punchbowl scene “cute.”

“That was terrific,” Doocy raved. Earhardt added, “Great job, Brian.”

“Excellent job, Brian,” Doocy added.

A real journalist would probably have asked DeSantis why public records on COVID are being blocked. Or why, in late January, Florida tied its high point for daily COVID deaths. Instead, Kilmeade slobbered over DeSantis, and the Friends slobbered over Kilmeade.

It just so happens that DeSantis is not only up for re-election in 2022 but is also being talked about as a 2024 presidential candidate.

You can watch Fox & Friends do their part to boost DeSantis’ candidacy below, from the March 8, 2021 Fox & Friends.