Fox News so hates cancel culture. But in this hit piece against a college professor, it appears that Fox is using lies and defamation to cancel the career or worse, the personal safety of a college professor.

Friday, in introducing former Trump advisor and media money guy Larry Kudlow, cohost Steve Doocy joked that they picked the topic because Kudlow was a fan of the children’s TV Show, “Paw Patrol.” He further “explained” that during a Zoom session with his professor, a college kid, who was discussing “how cancel culture is ruining our country,” talked about “how people tried to cancel the show Paw Patrol because it showed police in a good light.”

Let’s stop right here with a little FACT CHECK: According to Snopes, this Fox "fact" about "Paw Patrol" started with social media discussions about how the Black Lives Matter protests led to the cancellation of several network shows featuring police. This inspired some tongue-in-cheek demands for the cancellation of the aforementioned “Paw Patrol.” This led to a NY Times article stating, “It was only a matter of time before they came for 'Paw Patrol.'” Following that article, the right wing went into poutrage mode, saying that “the rage mob” was coming for “Paw Patrol.” But that wasn’t true.

After informing us that the brave, conservative (big Trump fan) Cypress College student Braden Ellis got into “kinda an argument,” video of the exchange (which has gone viral on right-wing websites) was played.

While the banner stated, as fact, that the professor “scolded” Ellis, the discussion seemed reasonable and calm. Ellis defended the police while the teacher offered a reasoned rebuttal. At the end of the video, Ellis asked her if she would call the cops in an emergency. She responded that she wouldn’t as she believes that would put her life “in danger.” (The video was provided by “The Daily Wire,” a right-wing website devoted to exposing what they perceive is liberal indoctrination on campuses. The virulently right-wing zealot, Ben Shapiro, was one of the founders.)

After the professor said that she wouldn’t call “anybody” in event of an emergency, Doocy asked Kudlow if he believed her.

Kudlow’s response:

"This is the kind of nutty, crazy-people stuff that we've been hearing in the last couple of years. It's absolutely nutty. I don't know Cypress College; I think the kid did a very good job. I think the teacher is loony left. You know, this is loony-left stuff that's going around and passing for education.

And here's the good news. I like to be a little optimistic. I see parents rebelling against this kind of cancel culture, left-wing garbage that's being sold in high schools, and fancy prep schools and even colleges now.

I see a revolt brewing, because the teacher does not represent America, OK? Does not represent the beliefs and ideals and values of America. And we have to defend the cops.

The minority community's best friend is good policing, and we must never forget that. And that's why the cops are so important to defend. And we see it here in New York City big-time, and it's got to change.”

It's easy for Kudlow, whose past cocaine addiction wasn't the same kind of problem that it would have been for a person of color, to say that cops are the minority community's best friend. I don't think George Floyd would agree.

But more importantly, Fox helps to “cancel” a professor while giving birth to a new, young anti-cancel culture hero. Ah, the cycle of life.

Check out the lie and slander from the Friday, April 30, 2021 Fox & Friends.