“You guys are the same as me,” the supposed billionaire told barbershop patrons in the Bronx.

Fresh off his phony-baloney stunt as a McDonald’s cook, Donald Trump made what Murdoch’s New York Post called a “surprise” visit to a Bronx barbershop. Given that the Secret Service undoubtedly checked out the place first and given that Fox & Friends host Lawrence Jones, as well as recording equipment went along to promote the propaganda and given that the guys working there were wearing “make barbershops great again” shirts, the whole thing had to have been pre-arranged.

Before the tape rolled, cohost Ainsley Earhardt, her blue dress hiked nearly to the top her thigh (the better to give herself to Jesus, I’m sure), gushed, “Last week, we had a very special guest!”

Yeah, so special that you can hardly turn on Fox News without seeing Trump as a guest. Or members of his family.

You know the aim of the propaganda was to sell the network’s (presumably) favorite felonious fraudster and sexual predator as a regular guy because Fox News called its video of the segment, “Trump chats with voters in NYC barbershop: 'You guys are the same as me.’ Because I’m sure Trump would welcome all those working class fellas to his Palm Beach club and waive the soon-to-be $1 million membership fee.

Inflation was a large part of Trump’s “regular guy” schtick. “We’re going to get the prices down,” he assured the crowd. He asked the owner how much his rent is, compared to “like, five years ago?” When the owner told him the rent has gone up “significantly,” but that his real issue “was more the energy,” now “shot up to 15,000,” Trump claimed he’d lower the bill to 7,000 “if I win, we’ve got to win, by the way.”

He forgot to mention he has to win to keep himself out of jail, at least regarding the dozens of felonies he’s been charged with in federal court.

He also forgot to mention – and of course sycophant Jones didn’t – about the shocking membership price increase at his Palm Beach club. The Guardian noted that the $1 million is “a 43% hike from the current initiation fee of $700,000 – an eye-popping increase given the former president has railed against Joe Biden for what he sees as out of control inflation.”

That’s not counting Trump’s tariff plan that Kamala Harris has rightly dubbed the “Trump sales tax.”

And even in such a softball setup, Trump couldn’t answer questions. One man asked about Trump’s plan to rid urban communities of “artificial food” and improve access to organic, whole foods.

Trump has no plan, of course. So he rambled about putting RFK Jr. in charge. Trump sounded like a James Austin Johnson SNL impersonation.

TRUMP: So, Bobby Kennedy, right? Everybody likes Bobby, and he's so big into the health food and women things, everything he wants to do, things in the environment, and he endorsed me. First time a Kennedy's ever endorsed a Republican. Maybe it's going to be the last, but I doubt it. And he's a great guy. He would be so perfect. He doesn't like artificial foods, and he doesn't like pesticides and all the stuff they put on him. And if you listen to him for 10 minutes, I mean, he says, other countries that don't do anything are healthier than us. Okay, we're not that healthy, to put it mildly. So, no artificial foods.

We don't want artificial - we have plenty of food. The food isn't our problem, and our farmers are great, and our farmers aren't allowed to do their job. You know, our farmers did great four years ago, they were doing the just about the best they've ever done. They're not doing well at all now. We're not going to have artificial foods. We don't want artificial foods. We want healthy foods. And a lot of things are going to be going, I'll tell you, I'm going to have Bobby Kennedy involved in it.

You get the picture.

If you can understand his comments about the 1890s, let me know. I didn't want to spend one more minute thinking about what he had to say.

You can watch it below, from the October 21, 2024 Fox & Friends.