The final January 6th committee hearing ended about a half hour before Fox’s Your World show. But you’d never know the hearing had happened if you tuned in when the show began.

The Jan. 6 hearing ended with Donald Trump being subpoenaed.

But these were the topics discussed on today’s Your World:

Inflation at 8.2% annual rate in September

Heating bills expected to surge this winter

Social security benefits up 8.7% next year

Interview with Dave Dodson on inflation

Interview with Shannon Bream and Josh Kraushaar on inflation’s impact on the midterms.

Kyiv hit with drones, and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Joe Lieberman speaking about Saudi oil production cut.

New border enforcement rules, and growing number of Venezuelans crossing the border.

It can’t be your world without such a big story.