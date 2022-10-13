The final January 6th committee hearing ended about a half hour before Fox’s Your World show. But you’d never know the hearing had happened if you tuned in when the show began.
The Jan. 6 hearing ended with Donald Trump being subpoenaed.
But these were the topics discussed on today’s Your World:
- Inflation at 8.2% annual rate in September
- Heating bills expected to surge this winter
- Social security benefits up 8.7% next year
- Interview with Dave Dodson on inflation
- Interview with Shannon Bream and Josh Kraushaar on inflation’s impact on the midterms.
- Kyiv hit with drones, and Russia’s war in Ukraine.
- Joe Lieberman speaking about Saudi oil production cut.
- New border enforcement rules, and growing number of Venezuelans crossing the border.
It can’t be your world without such a big story.
Do you like this post?