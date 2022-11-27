In reality it is a minority of voters who think that.

A recent Fox News poll found that 42% of voters think the Biden administration is less ethical compared to previous administrations. But 58% found that the Biden administration is either more ethical (36%) or about the same (22%). In other words a majority of voters don’t think the Biden administration is less ethical than previous administrations

Fox News displayed a graphic with the results during last week’s “Big Saturday Show.” Host Nicole Saphier read the results accurately. But someone gave the video the title, “Majority of voters think Biden admin is 'less ethical' compared to previous ones: Fox News poll.”

Whoever posted the same video to YouTube was either smarter or more focused on the Fox propaganda. There, the video was titled, “GOP lays out 'roadmap' to investigate Hunter Biden: Duffy.”

You can watch the YouTube version below, from the November 19, 2022 The Big Saturday Show.

(H/T reader Andrew S.)