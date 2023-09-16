It’s not really surprising that the “standards of business conduct” Fox News Executive Vice President John Finley reportedly violated had to do with sexual misconduct.

Last week, we reported that Executive Vice President John Finley had been fired for violating “standards of business conduct.” Yesterday, Mediaite reported some new details. The woman making the allegations against Finley was not an employee but “worked on projects for Fox Nation,” apparently under his direction and/or supervision.

A source familiar with the woman’s claims alleged that Finley “stalked her relentlessly and would not stop texting her.” The woman “kept rebuffing him,” the source said, but he pursued “a relentless pattern of sexual harassment and quid pro quo. I can get you this job if you — incredible opportunities. If she went into New York and didn’t see him? Temper tantrums.”

…

Multiple sources who worked with Finley claimed the veteran executive pursued romantic relationships with subordinates throughout his time at the network. These relationships included one with a Fox staffer who he married and then divorced.

One former Fox employee said Finley often made promises of “big show promotions” to young female staffers, telling them he would make them a “Fox News star” despite “little to no power to actually do so.”

Mediaite also reported that Finley bought all his paramours giant pearl earrings, usually from Tiffany & Co., to the point that it became a tell-tale sign of their involvement.

As Ellen wrote in her earlier post about Finley’s firing, “It looks like Fox News remains a cesspool of sexual misconduct. That’s not counting the fact that it’s an even bigger cesspool of dangerous lies, propaganda and disinformation, too.”

(Image is of Fox News in Boston, by mroach from Malmö, Sweden, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, slightly cropped)