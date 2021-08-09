Fox News canceled Donald Trump’s Big Lie about the election when it posted video of his interview with Dan Bongino Saturday night, then, after a right-wing outcry, posted another version of the interview with the Big Lie included. You might say Fox canceled the cancellation.

Mediaite explains:

Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington went on the attack against Fox News after finding that they edited former President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated election claims out of an interview he gave to the network.

Trump gave an interview to Fox’s Dan Bongino on Saturday night, where he declared a false victory, railed against Democrats, went into a bizarre hypothetical, and generally stormed through a myriad of other topics.

Bongino also ripped Fox on his radio program today:

“It’s not acceptable at all. I want to make that clear,” he said. “This is not acceptable. Meaning I won’t accept it. And I promise you a definitive resolution that I’m working on now. What it is, we’ll have to find out. But I promise you a definitive resolution. If you think I’m just going to forget about it and pretend, oh it’ll blow over — you clearly haven’t listened to my show through the year.”

It's not clear why but FoxNews.com now has both the originally posted 16:12 video with the edit and the unedited 16:17 video. Neither indicates whether it is edited or unedited.

Media Matters posted the relevant excerpts from both versions:

Unedited version (my emphases added):

TRUMP: It’s a disgrace what’s happening, and I don’t think the country’s going to stand for it much longer, they are disgusted. You have a fake election, you have an election with voter abuse and voter fraud like nobody’s ever seen before, and based on that, and based on what happened, they are destroying our country, whether it’s at the border, whether it’s on crime, I could say in plenty of instances, including military.

Edited version, via Fox News’ YouTube account:

TRUMP: It’s a disgrace what’s happening, and I don’t think the country’s going to stand for it much longer, they are disgusted. They are destroying our country, whether it’s at the border, whether it’s on crime, I could say in plenty of instances, including military.

Maybe Fox should work on debunking the lies instead of just trying to pretend they’re not happening. Just a suggestion.

You can see both versions below, from the August 7, 20201 Unfiltered with Dan Bongino, via Media Matters.