Without any other palatable argument for ramming through Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation, Fox has seized on a fake narrative of religious victimhood, that objections to her are based on her faith. It will almost surely be adopted by the rest of the right-wing.

We called out this effort about two weeks ago. Media Matters has surveyed the media landscape surrounding Barrett’s nomination and, noting the outsized role that Fox News plays in right-wing messaging, crunched the numbers:

The channel’s initial coverage serves as the bellwether for the right-wing media playbook of how they want the fight to transpire over the next month. Reputable media outlets must recognize the spin for what it is -- a manufactured criticism seeking to distract from the fact that Barrett was nominated as a means to end the Affordable Care Act, Roe v. Wade, and countless other progressive accomplishments and precedents.

…

A Media Matters analysis of weekday programming found that from September 21 to October 1, Fox News aired 87 segments about alleged faith attacks against Barrett, while CNN and MSNBC had only six each. Notably, the information about Barrett being the nominee didn’t leak until September 25, while the official nomination took place on September 26. But 37 of Fox’s 87 segments aired before the news leaked around 4 p.m. EDT on September 25.

I have seen some excellent pushback on this messaging on Fox. So I am hoping Democrats will be able to keep this up, especially as the supposedly deep Christians continue to fail to provide a relief package for suffering Americans in the middle of a pandemic, in favor of ramming through a Supreme Court nominee who will vote to take away their health insurance.

Underneath, you can watch Democrat Chris Hahn nicely demolish the right-wing effort to turn Barrett into a Christian martyr, via my September 25, 2020 post on Crooks and Liars.

(Barrett image via screen grab)