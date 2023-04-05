Fox News wasted no time fear mongering about the election of Black progressive Brandon Johnson as mayor of Chicago and the loss of white conservative Paul Vallas.

The defeated Vallas ran as a Democrat but he’s obviously a Republican in spirit, if not name. That, plus the fact he’s white and Johnson is Black pretty much guaranteed Fox would demonize Johnson.

After a full-screen graphic blared “AMERICA’S CRIME CRISIS,” host Neil Cavuto said, “The mayor that was going to crack down on crime, well that particular guy wasn’t elected.”

The Johnson critic was Gianno Caldwell. “The horrific result with the election of Brandon Johnson to me was the signing of thousands of death certificates of people who don’t have to die because of the policies he’s advocated for,” he said.

At least Caldwell is from Chicago. And he deserves some sympathy and slack because his brother was murdered there. But to claim, before Johnson takes office, that he’ll be responsible for thousands of deaths is irresponsible, to put it mildly.

Johnson "is a guy who’s defunded the police, who’s advocated for that, who’s defended rioters and looters, who’s not thought about public safety, who the police department and police union rather has said multiple police officers would resign with his election at stake,” Caldwell added.

Calling Johnson worse than outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot (another Fox News target), Caldwell continued, “What we see is one out of 20 Black students within the city of Chicago can’t do math at their grade level. Violent crime up 62%, overall crime up, almost every category of crime up, and we got a guy here who’s talking about preventative measures to prevent people from committing crime, which is admirable.” But, Caldwell added, there are people who will “commit crime no matter what, so what do you do with those folks who can’t be rehabilitated? You have to lock them away.”

Caldwell’s Fox bio does not indicate any credentials in policing or criminal justice. Nevertheless, he declared that “Brandon Johnson doesn’t seem to be a person willing to do that" and called his crime policy “horrific.” “What the hell were you thinking Chicago?” Caldwell “asked.”

“Could he surprise you?” Cavuto asked.

In short, no. Caldwell said he hoped Johnson would say he’s for crime victims but instead has allied himself with the Cook County prosecutor who has been “called out time and again” by crime victims, including those who voted for her. “There’s not much hope to be had,” Caldwell said because Johnson “is a person who will be soft on crime.”

FACT CHECK: Johnson has said, “I’m not going to defund the police,” and that he wouldn’t reduce the Chicago Police Department budget “by one penny.”

Maybe Caldwell could have some hope, but don't hold your breath.

You can watch it below, from the April 5, 2023 Your World.