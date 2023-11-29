Geert Wilders’ “glorious” win signals “the 2020s is going to be a golden era, not just here but around the world,” Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts enthused.

In case you missed it last week, the “Dutch Donald Trump – but worse” could be the Netherlands’ next prime minister.

From The New York Times:

The Netherlands, long regarded as one of Europe’s most socially liberal countries, woke up to a drastically changed political landscape on Thursday after a far-right party swept national elections in a result that has reverberated throughout Europe.

Geert Wilders’s Party for Freedom, which advocates banning the Quran, closing Islamic schools and entirely halting the acceptance of asylum seekers, won 37 seats in the 150-seat House of Representatives, making it by far the biggest party, in a clear rebuke of the country’s political establishment.

The results, tabulated overnight after Wednesday’s voting, give Mr. Wilders enough support to try to form a governing coalition. Centrist and center-right parties long wary of the firebrand have left the door ajar to a possible partnership, giving Mr. Wilders a chance to become the Netherlands’ first far-right prime minister.

As Fox News Sunday anchor Shannon Bream noted, Wilders’ victory came on the heels of another Trumpy extremist win in Argentina, that of Javier Milei.

And even though the Murdochs supposedly hate Donald Trump, you’d think they could hardly wait for him to get back into the White House from watching the roundtable discussion on this week’s Fox News Sunday.

Rather than note any of Wilders’ hateful rhetoric, Bream merely described him as a “far-right populist.” Then she said, “many are wondering if any of these wins point to clues about how American voters feel in 2024.”

Before getting to her panel, Bream quoted from the editorial board of the Murdoch-controlled Wall Street Journal, saying “the freakout that his victory has triggered across Europe is something to behold.”

She turned first to Heritage Foundation president Roberts for comment. “Kevin, they are scared of this guy and they’re worried about the implication of some of these other wins.”

Roberts called Wilders “the Nigel Farage of the Netherlands,” adding, “and that’s a compliment.” Farage is a white nationalist and a former Fox News contributor. But he’s also an anti-vaxx conspiracy theorist who defended Trump’s “grab ‘em by the p***y” remarks. Just what the world needs more of!

Roberts went on to say that people around the world “are frustrated by what Americans are frustrated here, which is that the elites not only take our self-governance and ruin our human flourishing, but they are really arrogant about it when we complain.” As if fat cat Donald Trump, who plans to turn the U.S. government into a regime of loyalists, is not an elitist.

“And so it is glorious,” Roberts continued, because Wilders’ election “shows that we are about to turn the corner after decades of European centralized control in Brussels, too much centralized power in Washington. For us, on the political right in the United States, we believe the 2020s is going to be a golden era, not just here but around the world.”

Next up was conservative Horace Cooper. He sneered, “The illegal immigration problem is something that resonates with voters generally. And the elites have decided that they know better than voters generally.”

The only person to talk about Wilders’ extremism was panelist Marie Harf, formerly of the Obama State Department. “I think we just need to be very clear when we talk about these right-wing parties and we talk about elites and we talk about how to bring down inflation and how to secure our border, that this shift to the right globally, which we're talking about today, is extreme and it is taking us back to a place where people have fewer rights, people, particularly minorities and women,” she said. That's the case President Biden will make in 2024, Harf noted.

Even Susan Page, USA Today’s Washington Bureau Chief, helped normalize the extremism. She said there’s “no issue more difficult” for the Biden administration than immigration, that Democratic governors and mayors are also struggling with it and “there is no issue that more animates Donald Trump voters” as well is in Europe. She said nothing about Wilders' dangerous extremism nor how it was being glossed over by everyone but Harf.

You can watch the disturbing discussion below, from the November 26, 2023 Fox News Sunday.