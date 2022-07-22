Did Fox’s Joey Jones get a bonus for finding a way to blame President Joe Biden for getting COVID?

As the “one lucky guy” cohost of Outnumbered today, Joey Jones said he wished President Biden a full recovery from COVID but Jones didn’t hesitate to both blame and smear Biden at the same time.

Jones also suggested that getting COVID is no big deal. He didn’t mention how much vaccinations have lowered deaths and hospitalizations.

JONES: There's no better time in the world to be sick than right now, today, right in history, 'cause we have more opportunity to heal from it now than we've ever had. And there's no better place than probably the White House to be when you get sick. I mean, you have all the resources in front of you.

My experience with COVID the twice, the two times I've had it - as the first time I had a little bit of a fever, the second time I had a cold and I think that's what everyone has been saying over and over again.

Next, Jones spent a few seconds claiming he hopes and prays for Biden’s health. But moments later, he accused Biden of “pretending to have cancer” and suggesting he brought on COVID via karma:

JONES: So, I hope and pray that that's what the president experiences. I don't want any bad health on him.

I think life comes at you fast. I think when you're pretending to have cancer one day and you've got COVID the next, you might want to recalibrate how you treat things and how you talk. But I'm not going to - you know, I don't wish bad luck on him, and I'm not gonna say that that’s the reason why. It's just maybe it's a good opportunity for him to have a reality check.

I get so frustrated with these politicians that think they have to connect themselves to every dire thing that happens in an American’s life. And I think President Biden, his little statement on cancer yesterday is proof of that, that politicians have taken that too far.

So, what I hope is he recovers fast, it doesn't hurt him that well, that much at all. And then when he recovers, he reconsiders, you know, just how politicians work on stuff like this 'cause saying he had cancer the way he did and backtracking it the way they did – that’s karma, man. You don't want to fool with that. You don't want to put it into the universe something like that.

FACT CHECK: Biden didn’t “pretend” to have cancer. As People.com explained, Biden misspoke about his past episodes of skin cancer during remarks about pollution from fossil fuels in Delaware yesterday. He said, "I and so damn many other people I grew up [with] have cancer.”

But, of course, the RNC immediately tried to make hay out of this nothingburger. And even though Washington Post fact checker Glenn Kessler smacked it down, Fox was more interested in smearing Biden than the truth.

How dumb is this tweet? Check out Biden's medical report. Before he became president, he'd had non-melanoma skin cancers removed. Has no one at @RNCResearch ever had this common procedure? https://t.co/TS9VWtKcYC https://t.co/itklkVZIor — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) July 20, 2022

Instead of correcting the record, permanent Outnumbered host #LyingKayleigh McEnany helped validate Jones’ falsehood. “Yeah, that was a really odd communication,” she said.

You can watch it below, from the July 21, 2022 Outnumbered.