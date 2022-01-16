Fox News is now suggesting that the devil is infiltrating public schools, colleges, libraries, and other public spaces all across America.

Move over CRT!

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY (FOX & FRIENDS COHOST): For two years, the left has claimed that schools are unsafe for children due to COVID, but there's something much more terrifying lurking in the halls of one school in Illinois. The Jane Addams Elementary School held its first ever afterschool Satan club. That's right, a Satan club. The club is led by a local Satanic temple. According to a letter released by the school superintendent, no teachers from the school were involved and added that the club is allowed because the school is not permitted to discriminate against different religious viewpoints.

But that isn't an isolated incident Satanists are taking up cultural space all across America, like in the Illinois State house, where they successfully put up a statue of baby Satan. And you've heard of Comic Con, right? Well, there's a Satan Con taking place next month in Arizona.

What Campos-Duffy was really getting at was that the left are literally doing the devil’s work.

