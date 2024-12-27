Fox & Friends First dishonestly suggested Joe Biden is a do-nothing president.

As cohost Todd Piro snarked that President Biden is “somebody who’s not working today,” because he’s on vacation during the holidays, a full-screen graphic showed on the screen claiming that President Biden spent 570 days, about 40% of his presidency, on vacation. The stats are “according to RNC research,” Piro noted.

Cohost Ashley Strohmier added, “Seems like that's a job to have."

"I know, right?” Piro replied. “Where can I sign up for a job where everything I need is taken care of and on top of that, I get 40% of my time off?"

"Sounds great," Strohmier said.

"Let's do it," Piro “joked.”

Of course, it’s nearly certain that Biden is never fully away from his job no matter where he is. Nor do we know what the RNC counted as a vacation day.

They didn't mention Trump's vacation time as president. According to PolitiFact, Trump "spent all or part of 383 days of his presidency at properties that he or his private company owned," as of August 10, 2020. As of December 13, 2020, near the end of his term, Trump had spent 293 days at his golf clubs, "playing golf on at least 148 visits."

In fact, a Washington Post article cited by PolitiFact tallied 237 Trump golf outings on separate occasions, nearly all at Trump properties. That’s despite the fact that Trump said, in 2015, "I would not be a president who took vacations. I would not be a president that takes time off." On top of all that, Trump spent a thousand-plus hours watching TV and tweeting.

While you can rest assured that Fox and their RNC bosom buddies will slobber over Lazybones Trump’s “work” habits, you can watch Piro and Strohmier sneer and jeer at Biden below, from the December 27, 2024 Fox & Friends First.