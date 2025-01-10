The Los Angeles fire catastrophe proves there’s no low too low for the Murdoch network, Republicans and their fave felon.

Oklahoma Senator, wannabe brawler and, of course, Republican, Sen. Markwayne Mullin used his visit to Fox & Friends this morning to blame President Biden and Democrats for the horrendous fires in Los Angeles.

If you thought the horrific destruction of homes, buildings and properties in Los Angeles would provide a moment of decency from Mullin or Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade, you’d be sorely mistaken.

Maybe the two were just following Donald Trump’s lead of classlessness. Instead of showing any presidential leadership as the second-largest city in the U.S. burns, Trump sounded like a middle-schooler calling Gov. Gavin Newsom “Newscum.”

Mullin claimed President Joe Biden has been “an absent leader for four years,” and “The Democrats have been covering it up.”

“Now the media's coming out and saying that's the worst cover up they've had, and they regret covering for him,” Mullin continued. Donald Trump, who has not been sworn into office “has been the President since November 5th,” Mullin said, “and basically now, and obviously he's leading from the front. He's also calling out Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass on their inadequate leadership.”

“I get what people are saying, that the tankers are full and they went out within hours, hydrants are out, no one can predict this, that's not true,” Mullin added. “You can predict this because that's why you put in hydrants."

Mullin went on and on using the tragedy to kick Democrats during what should be an occasion to come together as Americans.

MULLIN: This was predicted by President Trump nine years ago, that this was a kennel that was going to have issues if they didn't do something, and they weren't even prepared. They didn't have the reservoirs full, they cut the fire departments’ budget, and now you go in and your hydrants are dry because why? Because you didn't prepare for it? And then you had Governor Newsom that goes out there, Brian, and says that this is a local issue. No, it's a state issue at this point. There's tankers all around, you have emergency responses, you have a National Guard that you can employ, you get people moving, and you start fighting this fire.

Kilmeade was there to amplify the cruelty, the crude partisanship and expand the exploitation of tragedy.

Yet Kilmeade was so busy pointing fingers, he didn’t seem to realize what he was calling for. Ditto for Mullin.

KILMEADE: Senator, if you're a leader, and you're asked in the middle of a catastrophe, ‘what happened here?’ and you blame somebody else, you should turn in your leadership card and hand over you captain's band."

MULLIN: Hundred percent.

So, Trump should not take office on January 20 after calling the California Governor "Newscum?" Maybe Mullin should resign his Senate seat also?

Meanwhile, President Biden has approved a disaster declaration for the southern California fires.

You can watch this hideous display that you know would set off 24/7 poutrage on Fox had it come from Democrats during a catastrophe in a red state, below. It’s from the January 9, 2025 Fox & Friends.