If Freud was right, then this clip, in which she inadvertently calls Trump “Donald Troll,” confirms my suspicion that Fox News anchor Sandra Smith is not a Trump fan.
Media Matters’ president and CEO Angelo Carusone caught the moment on today’s America Reports show, which you can see below.
The important thing is, though, that regardless of Smith’s personal feelings, that does not stop her from pushing pro-Trump propaganda.
Fox anchor accidentally slips up and refers to Donald Trump as “Donald Troll.” pic.twitter.com/0DB7aMDzk3— Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) February 26, 2021
