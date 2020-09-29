It’s the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden and I think we all know it’s going to be consequential. We’ve got it streaming after the jump. And I look forward to all your thoughts and observations.
I’ll be doing some live blogging as it happens. Share your thoughts before, during and/or after!
(Streaming video below via PBS NewsHour)
(Biden/Trump image via screen grab)
Marge Arnold commented 2020-09-29 22:01:15 -0400 · Flag
Biden looks cool, calm, collected and healthy for his age next to sweat bag Trump who looks like his underwear is soaked, sticking in his crack, and he can’t wait for a commercial break to do a reach around and pull it out.
Jan Hall commented 2020-09-29 21:58:01 -0400 · Flag
Biden debating, Trump holding a rally.
Ellen commented 2020-09-29 21:57:33 -0400 · Flag
Trump “responds” by bringing up Biden’s old “super predators” remark and segueing into he’s supported by law enforcement.
Ellen commented 2020-09-29 21:56:40 -0400 · Flag
Excellent Biden attack on race. “This is a president who has used everything as a dogwhistle.” And he brings it back to COVID killing more people of color.
Jan Hall commented 2020-09-29 21:55:39 -0400 · Flag
Ellen commented 2020-09-29 21:52:40 -0400 · Flag
Biden needs to say something to shut Trump up or make him unglued and defensive.
Ellen commented 2020-09-29 21:51:09 -0400 · Flag
Chris Wallace has totally lost control of this s***show and he’s too afraid to tell Trump to shut up.
John McKee commented 2020-09-29 21:45:04 -0400 · Flag
Joe is wiping the floor with him on truth and actual real world things, but I haven’t seen anything yet that will shake the faith of hardcore Trumpists. Hopefully, those on the margins of Trump’s remaining supporters are seeing the scales come off their eyes.
Ellen commented 2020-09-29 21:42:04 -0400 · Flag
Wallace just allowed Trump to cheat by getting extra time,.
Ellen commented 2020-09-29 21:32:41 -0400 · Flag
Now Crybaby is whining about the press and getting angry.
Ellen commented 2020-09-29 21:25:52 -0400 · Flag
“Will you shut up, man?” Biden to Trump
Ellen commented 2020-09-29 21:15:49 -0400 · Flag
Oy. Trump is being an asshole. I just hope people don’t fall for his act as leadership.
Ellen commented 2020-09-29 21:08:35 -0400 · Flag
Trump spoke in very moderated, calm tones. Let’s see how long that lasts.
Ellen commented 2020-09-29 21:06:58 -0400 · Flag
We’re off.
John McKee commented 2020-09-29 20:51:07 -0400 · Flag
Great, Ellen. Popped in especially to check you were primed and ready. Should be the most consequential 90 minutes of TV for yonks!