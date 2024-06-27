Fox News host Harris Faulkner claimed it will likely “backfire” on President Joe Biden if he talks about democracy at tonight’s debate.

Harris Faulkner was greatly offended and huffed that she’s “a journalist” when a guest accurately called her part of the “far right,” but for the umpteenth time, her MAGA bias was showing.

In a discussion about the upcoming debate, obviously designed to keep viewers with Trump even if he implodes, Faulkner first tried to draw an equivalence between Donald Trump’s 34 felony convictions for, essentially, cheating in the 2016 election and President Joe Biden’s son’s three felony convictions for lying when he purchased a gun. Faulkner "forgot" Trump's nearly half a billion dollars in fines for sexual assault and defamation plus the 54 more felony charges still pending against him. Oh, and last I checked, Hunter Biden is not running for any public office.

“Journalist” Faulkner worked in a swipe at “Bidenomics” while she was at it.

FAULKNER: What's interesting, we saw early on with the word “Bidenomics” and how that tanked. And when the polls really didn't move all that much right after [Trump’s] conviction, you did see team Biden lean into that. I mean, you did, you did see that sort of – but then the conviction of Hunter Biden, his son, also a convicted felon. I mean, things started to get a little muddy.

Then she suggested that Biden shouldn’t mention Trump’s felonies because they made him a more awesome candidate.

FAULKNER: But I mean, Trump raised so much money after that, maybe you just don't help him out.

Then she offered her advice about Biden bringing up democracy:

FAULKNER: I would point to this just real quickly. I wouldn't lean too hard if I were Joe Biden on the idea of democracy because you know what you need to be a democracy? You need to be a sovereign nation. And the border crisis tells us that anybody can get in at any time, and our border agents are working their hearts and minds out to keep us safe. But look at the group, 400 of illegal immigrants that they're not looking at, well, how many of them are really terrorists brought in by an ISIS smuggling group? How many people does ISIS recruit that are not terrorists? I think you're asking the question backwards. But anyway, it just might backfire on him.

Bring up democracy all you want, but it starts with being a sovereign nation with a strong border.

I’m sure Biden will appreciate that advice at least as much as I do.

You can watch “journalist” Faulkner below, from the June 27, 2024 Outnumbered.

NOTE: I apologize for the low sound volume in the video. I could hear the audio just fine as I recorded the clip. I tried a zillion times to make it louder in the video but was unable. If anyone has any suggestions, please pass them along and I will redo it.