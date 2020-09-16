Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy breaking the news to Donald Trump that, no, Fox won’t promise to host him every week was a moment that cried out for late night comedian attention – and they did not disappoint.

As Brian posted earlier, Doocy burst Trump’s balloon yesterday, saying, “You may want to do it every week, but Fox has not committed to that. We’re going to take it on a case by case basis.”

Not only was that a likely humiliation for He Who Must Be Always Adored, but it was amplified by a slew of late night comedians.

Sad! For Trump, that is.

For the rest of us, it’s a great opportunity to have some laughs at the expense of the Crybaby in Chief.

My two favorites are below, from the September 15, 2020 The Tonight Show and The Daily Show. Enjoy!