2020-11-04 17:24:25 -0500

I remain cautiously optimistic about the count and results, but truly discouraged and disappointed by my “fellow citizens”, about 50% of whom I’d like to write off permanently. WTF is it about this raging, racist, misogynistic, narcissistic, lying turd that inspires so many to follow and support him? It literally defies all logic and reason. Personally, I will never forgive them, ever. This is a moral choice, and they chose poorly.