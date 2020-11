Ellen

2020-11-04 20:28:39 -0500

Anyway, since then, Sen. Gary Peters has won in MI, Rafael Warnock will head to a runoff in GA and Ossoff may head there too.I’m still depressed about not kicking #MoscowMitch out of the Majority Leader’s spot, some of the House losses and the lack of any gains in TX. I am just hoping we can make it up in 2022 or sooner if there are special elections.