I think we all have our minds on one thing right now. So here’s a place to share your concerns, observations, etc.
Do you like this post?
Prabovers Prabovers commented 2020-11-04 20:46:46 -0500 · Flag
I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do…www.urgentprofit.com
Ellen commented 2020-11-04 20:28:39 -0500 · Flag
Anyway, since then, Sen. Gary Peters has won in MI, Rafael Warnock will head to a runoff in GA and Ossoff may head there too.
I’m still depressed about not kicking #MoscowMitch out of the Majority Leader’s spot, some of the House losses and the lack of any gains in TX. I am just hoping we can make it up in 2022 or sooner if there are special elections.
I’m still depressed about not kicking #MoscowMitch out of the Majority Leader’s spot, some of the House losses and the lack of any gains in TX. I am just hoping we can make it up in 2022 or sooner if there are special elections.
Ellen commented 2020-11-04 20:26:48 -0500 · Flag
But during the bonkers presser, the screen kept showing Fox’s tallies and the state or states it had called.
Ellen commented 2020-11-04 20:26:02 -0500 · Flag
Anonymous, I have been channel surfing on and off but Fox seems relatively restrained, emphasis on relatively. I saw Jesse Watters on The Five more or less conceding the race to Biden, e.g. OTOH, “objective” Martha MacCallum, moonlighting as an opinion post, was talking the Trump line.
Ellen commented 2020-11-04 20:24:42 -0500 · Flag
My theory of why Trump did so well is that Republicans are locked into the Fox News bubble and Democrats have not been able to pierce it. So they fear and loathe Democrats and don’t hear much about Trump’s malfeasance, corruption, lies, etc.
Anonymous commented 2020-11-04 20:20:47 -0500 · Flag
My small sample of news on Fox vs. MSNBC suggests that MSNBC is more singularly focused on election news, whereas Fox intersperces election news with ideological lectures from smugmeister Tucker Carlson. Fox’s news comes across as merely a come-on, brightly colored wrapping for its propaganda package.
doors17 commented 2020-11-04 19:25:12 -0500 · Flag
Trump is now sueing Georgia to stop counting the votes.
mlp ! commented 2020-11-04 18:17:15 -0500 · Flag
I, too, am surprised that the voter totals indicate that the number of morons in this country is much higher than we suspected.
I wonder if the fact that Kamala Harris will be the first woman ever elected to the White House brought out the misogynists in force.
I wonder if the fact that Kamala Harris will be the first woman ever elected to the White House brought out the misogynists in force.
scooter commented 2020-11-04 17:24:25 -0500 · Flag
I remain cautiously optimistic about the count and results, but truly discouraged and disappointed by my “fellow citizens”, about 50% of whom I’d like to write off permanently. WTF is it about this raging, racist, misogynistic, narcissistic, lying turd that inspires so many to follow and support him? It literally defies all logic and reason. Personally, I will never forgive them, ever. This is a moral choice, and they chose poorly.
Ellen commented 2020-11-04 16:37:14 -0500 · Flag
Michigan called for Biden!!!
Ellen commented 2020-11-04 15:49:22 -0500 · Flag
Guarantee this will be on Fox News prime time tonight.
Ellen commented 2020-11-04 15:48:16 -0500 · Flag
Trump suing to stop votes in MI
https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-seeks-voting-stop-25762f69b27dfbccc4fd8077fb5fdc91
https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-seeks-voting-stop-25762f69b27dfbccc4fd8077fb5fdc91
Ellen commented 2020-11-04 15:46:01 -0500 · Flag
Trump declaring victory in PA (not true).
https://twitter.com/EricTrump/status/1324086031591886850
https://twitter.com/EricTrump/status/1324086031591886850
Ellen commented 2020-11-04 15:21:52 -0500 · Flag
I feel a bit sick, downhearted and depressed. But also resolved to keep carrying on. Even if Biden wins, we have lots of work to do.