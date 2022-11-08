If you care about Social Security, Medicare, caps on drug prices, incentives for clean energy, abortion rights and – oh, yes, democracy – please make sure to vote ASAP. If you’ve already voted, share your thoughts and observations here.
I’ll be glued to the TV and live blogging below.
(Image by Element5 Digital, via Pexels.com)
scooter commented 2022-11-08 15:34:12 -0500 · Flag
I voted straight blue – 2 weeks ago. My ballot already confirmed and counted. Thank God for voting by mail in CA. Seems like real shenanigans are going on in AZ. As someone posted on Twitter –
Stonekettle
@Stonekettle
·
43m
Seriously though, you had two years to prepare. The date is set in stone. You know how important it is.
And your state’s voting equipment is f*cked up and not working?
That should be instant criminal indictments for negligence for the Governor and State AG.
Stonekettle
@Stonekettle
·
43m
