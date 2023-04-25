\

Fox host Ainsley Earhardt helped admitted liar Sarah Huckabee Sanders lie about President Joe Biden’s run for re-election.

“Tough journalist” wannabe Earhardt began with this softball to potential Republican vice presidential candidate Sanders: “[Biden] talks about MAGA Republicans as being extremist. Does he have to be careful with that?”

“Absolutely,” Sanders said. She didn’t waste the opening Earhardt had handed her to launch a lengthy diatribe against Biden.

SANDERS: He has a terrible record to run on. I mean what’s he going to talk about that he has done successfully over the last couple of years as president? Securing the border? Lowering gas prices and grocery prices? The tragic terrible withdrawal from Afghanistan? Every single thing his administration touches, they screw up, and he is trying to sell this to our country as a good thing. Not only does he have a terrible record to run on, I think the [re-election announcement] video shows the lack of energy and enthusiasm that he has and I think, frankly, that the country has to see him get re-elected.

[…]

I think people are looking for excitement, they’re looking for change, they’re looking for energy, and that’s far from what I think they’re going to get from Joe Biden or his campaign.

Earhardt did her part for the cause, whining, “The music’s almost louder than his voice.”

Sanders sneered that the announcement was “almost” like a story from the Calm app “to help you go to sleep instead of firing you up and getting you out, ready to get somebody re-elected. It seems to have the opposite effect that you would look for in a campaign video.”

“Right,” Earhardt agreed. Then she asked, “70% of Americans don’t think he should run for re-election. So why is he running?” As if Sanders would have any inside info about Biden’s thinking or strategy.

But Earhardt’s intent was obviously not to elicit information but to go along with the message that Biden has no reason to run.

“That’s a question you have to ask Joe Biden. I certainly can’t answer for him,” Sanders replied. Then she went on another anti-Biden tear that Earhardt had all but asked for.

FACT CHECK: Biden’s record includes more than 12 million jobs created in just over two years in office; passing the American Rescue Plan, the CHIPS and Science Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, and an infrastructure plan.

Earhardt didn’t challenge a single one of Sanders’ distortions. Instead, she closed the interview with a promo for Sanders’ right-wing swag.

You can watch it below, from the April 25, 2023 Fox & Friends.