Dr. Roshini Raj, NYU Langone Associate Professor of Medicine, told Fox News viewers that Donald Trump is risking people being exposed to COVID-19 with his large gatherings.

Host Neil Cavuto asked Raj about Trump holding public events since contracting coronavirus: Saturday’s event on the White House lawn and a rally in Florida on Monday. “Would you recommend either of these planned events?” Cavuto asked.

Raj said she didn’t think Trump was putting himself “at much risk” by appearing at the White House on a balcony. However, she said, “he’s holding an event which is getting large groups of people together on the lawn. I heard that 2000 people were invited.” She said he’s “sending the wrong message and it’s such a double standard.”

“There is a concern the White House itself has become a super spreader destination,” Cavuto said. “I just wonder does that make the White House, no matter how much they keep on top of it, a dangerous place?”

“Yeah, I think right now it is a dangerous place,” Raj responded. “I think the number is about 36 people have tested positive, that’s within White House staff and their contacts, and there could be several more. … It doesn’t make sense at this point to hold large events at the White House.”

Cavuto praised her for her “straight medical view on this without the politics.”

This was quite a different take from people like Brit Hume, who said Biden should “get on with life” and debate trump in person, and Trump saying, “I’d love to do a rally.”

Also, Cavuto didn’t mention it but NYU Langone is the same outfit that employs Fox’s top medical propagandist, Dr. Marc Siegel.