Lou Dobbs' Fox Business show was canceled Friday, one day after he was named as a co-defendant in a $2.7+ billion defamation suit for spreading disinformation about the 2020 election. But that didn’t deter people like Donald Trump and Pastor Robert Jeffress from singing Dobbs’ praises.

Thanks for your kind words Mr.President. God bless you and all the American patriots who make this country great. https://t.co/7aPPQMl898 — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) February 6, 2021

Thank you for your kind words! https://t.co/yVnGP4dgZh — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) February 6, 2021

On Friday, David Asman, guest hosting for Dobbs, falsely claimed that he was on vacation (sound familiar?) and would be back on Monday. Minutes later, news of his firing broke.

"Lou will be back on Monday" (fact check: false) pic.twitter.com/WmEt1Xe4Lp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 6, 2021

(Dobbs image via screen grab)