Sean Hannity suggested President Joe Biden was irresponsible for not killing his dog.

Last night, Sean Hannity did his best to try and undo some of the political wreckage Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) wreaked on her political career after boasting in a book about shooting and killing her 14-month-old dog, Cricket.

HANNITY: [Y]ou talk about this 14-month-old dog as untrainable. You describe it as a “trained assassin,” how the dog was killing chickens of a local neighbor and how the dog even went to bite you and I believe bit others as well.

Tell us in your words why it came to that decision. I mean, unfortunately dogs that are violent sometimes have to be put down, but I guess people, because you shot the dog -- is there a difference which way you put a dog down? I'm not really sure, but I don't think people understood it. I want to give you a chance to explain.

NOEM: Well, Sean, you know how the fake news works. They leave out some or most of the facts of a story. They put the worst spin on it and that's what's happened in this case.

Then, Noem put in a plug for her book at the same time she defended killing the dog:

NOEM: I hope people really do buy this book and they find out the truth of this story because the truth of this story is that this was a working dog and it was not a puppy. It was a dog that was extremely dangerous. It had come to us from a family who found her way too aggressive. We were her second chance and she was -- the day she was put down was a day that she massacred livestock that were a part of our neighbors, she attacked me and it was a hard decision.

Next, Noem tried to turn her dog killing into political heroism:

NOEM: This book is filled with tough challenging decisions that I have to make throughout my life. … Most politicians, they will run from the truth, they will shy away and hide from making tough decisions. … I tell the truth and I make tough decisions. People attacked me during COVID for keeping my state open, they called me wrong and attacked me night after night on TV for not doing mandates and not forcing people to get vaccines or wear masks, they're doing it again now with this.

Hannity responded by suggesting Noem had done the right thing by killing her dog – because Joe Biden!

HANNITY: You know, I was shocked when we learned that Joe Biden - and he has a German shepherd, that when all was said and done, 24 Secret Service agents were bitten by a German Shepherd, by a big dog.

I want to go back to something that you say here. You said you followed the law in your book. What is the law?

Noem replied that every state has a law saying that animals who attack and kill livestock “can be put down.” Which is not the same as “should be” put down. She said farmers and ranchers “know that once an animal like this starts killing and starts killing just because they enjoy it, that that is a very dangerous animal.”

“And I’m a dog lover,” Noem added. “So this was a tough situation and very difficult. But that’s what happens in rural America. … Dogs that have this kind of a problem, that have been to training for months and still kill for fun, they are extremely dangerous and a responsible owner does what they need to do and what the law will allow.”

Hannity brought up Biden’s dog again. This time he more explicitly suggested Biden should have had his dog killed.

HANNITY: Look at the case of Joe Biden. Initially, we had heard, okay, maybe one Secret Service agent, maybe three, and then at one point we read 24. In that particular case, if somebody is biting people in large numbers like that, wouldn't it -- it's a sad thing to do but at some point, doesn't it become the responsible thing to -- for the safety of others that you don't allow a dog at least around anybody else at the very least?

Biden’s dog, Commander, left the White House in 2023 and is living with other family members. So far as we know, he has not bitten a Secret Service agent since then.

You can watch the rehab session below, from the May 1, 2024 Hannity.