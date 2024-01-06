For MAGA Republicans, it’s always about blaming the left, never about taking the kind of personal responsibility they always advocate for others.

Presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made a campaign stop on Fox News’ Cavuto Live today. Near the end of the interview, host Neil Cavuto asked about the third anniversary of the January 6th insurrection.

"The impression that a lot of people have is that Republicans, especially influential, powerful Republican politicians, those who are in a position of power in the House or the Senate, are glossing over that day and not blaming the former president for anything that day,” Cavuto began. “Do you have any concern about the president's role, Donald Trump's role that day, and whether he instigated something that had the feel of an insurrection?"

Cavuto had just handed DeSantis a silver platter on which to go after his chief rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. But DeSantis seemed incapable of taking it.

Apparently, DeSantis neither wanted to condone what happened on Jan. 6, 2021 nor to condemn it. So, he defaulted to the all-purpose MAGA position of making it about how bad Democrats are.

DESANTIS: Two things. One is obviously you had a protest, it devolved into a riot. I mean that's not a good thing, but I think what the left has done, and what Biden's done is they really tried to weaponize that against their political opponents. I mean, you remember he gave that speech in front of that blood red background where he's shaking his fists, basically saying that people who supported Trump were basically enemies of the state, he was trying to say. I think he's doing the same thing to demonize people there.

Of course, DeSantis is running against Trump for the nomination, not President Joe Biden or any other Democrat. So, DeSantis made some timid criticism of Trump, then defaulted again to making the subject about how bad Democrats are.

DESANTIS: My concern with Donald Trump being the nominee is the entire campaign will be subsumed with legal issues, criminal trials, and January 6th. I think that this is going to be something that they use against him, and, unfortunately, I think it's proven to be effective with a certain subclass of voters that you need to win to be able to win a general election.

So, I know, like, the liberal corporate media, January 6th is akin to their Christmas. They're going to take this and blow it up, and I think a lot of Republicans have reacted against that because it's one thing to say OK, these things shouldn't have happened, but it's another thing to wave the bloody shirt and try to impugn tens of millions of Americans as a result of that. Biden, he had a chance to be a uniter for this country and he has failed, he has chosen division.

Cavuto pushed back. He pointed out that at the time, DeSantis had been critical of how the Jan. 6 rally got out of control. Cavuto added pointedly, "People have recognized the political reality that there's no good in criticizing Donald Trump or criticizing his actions that day because it's just not good politics."

Not surprisingly, DeSantis blamed Democrats for not “moving on.” "This is not on top of mind of voters" in Iowa and New Hampshire, DeSantis said. "They have politicized this to no end. They did a massive committee and spent how much money on it, and now they're using it basically as one of their main issues in the 2024 campaign."

You’d think a guy running against a presidential candidate who assaulted our democracy and our Constitution and claims he’ll be a dictator on “Day One” might make that a campaign issue. But in MAGA world, trying to destroy our country’s bedrock principles is something only evil Democrats care about and everyone else should get over.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, 900 people have either pled guilty or were found guilty to at least one charge related to the insurrection and 750 have been sentenced. The events also led to Donald Trump becoming the first president to be impeached twice.

You can watch DeSantis’ cravenness below, from the January 6, 2024 Cavuto Live.