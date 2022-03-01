Fox’s Dana Perino visited Fox & Friends this morning with a misleading pep talk about Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds’ upcoming response to President Biden’s State of the Union address tonight.

PERINO: I’m excited about Gov. Reynolds. I feel like she is somebody who deserves more attention in the Republican party, really making that state hum along economically. She was smart on her COVID rules, and I think a real leader in the future of the party.

FACT CHECK: Reynolds’ record on coronavirus is not much to brag about. Her state’s death rate currently ranks 21st in the country. Iowa's vaccination level of 67% is well below the national 76% level. She claims to have kept the meat processing plants open and operating safely during the pandemic, but local officials, workers’ families and media reports tell quite a different story.

And then there’s her improper use of COVID relief funds. An Iowa state audit “accused Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of using nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds to pay salaries for 21 staff members for three months last year and concealing the spending by passing it through the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management,” USA Today reported in November. In 2020, “Reynolds had to return $21 million in COVID-19 relief money after using it to upgrade an outdated state information technology system,” according to the paper.

But hey, Politico says she’s been floated as a possible 2024 running mate for Donald Trump and that she’s going to boast about how she kept schools open during the pandemic, unlike the left – so you know Fox will find nothing not to love about her remarks.

