Dan Bongino says he left Fox because they could not agree on an extension to his contract.

Forbes broke the news this morning that Bongino’s Saturday “Unfiltered” show is ending and, ironically, his “Canceled in the USA” show, which streamed on Fox Nation, has been canceled, too.

Bongino insists there’s no acrimony and he’s only leaving because he was unable to come to a contract agreement. From Forbes:

“You know, I’ve been there doing hits and working [at Fox] for ten years...so the show ending was tough. And I want you to know it’s not some big conspiracy. I promise you. There’s no acrimony. This wasn’t some WWE brawl that happened. We just couldn’t come to terms on an extension."

…

Bongino said “you're going to read a thousand left wing articles about some nonsense, and I'm guaranteeing you on my reputation, it is all made up. It's a simple contract thing, and that's it. It is no more complicated than that.”

Sorry, Danny Boy, but I have to wonder why you were unable to come to an agreement. According to Forbes, Unfiltered is a “ratings success” and was the top show in prime time on Saturdays for the first quarter of 2023. I’d think Fox would want to hang on to someone with that kind of track record. If Bongino is leaving because he wants more money, I’d have thought he’d say something about moving on to new projects and opportunities. Instead, Forbes quotes him as calling his departure from Fox a “sad day,” not even a “bittersweet” one.

Bongino's departure comes two days after Fox agreed to a gigantic settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over the network’s election lies. It just so happens that Bongino pushed the Big Lie about the 2020 election. That includes spreading election lies about Dominion on his podcast, according to Politico, which said, in 2020, he “leads the MAGA field in stolen-election messaging.”

Whatever the reason(s) for Bongino’s exit, good riddance!

Brian notes that there’s speculation Jeanine Pirro and Maria Bartiromo will be next.

(Image via screen shot)