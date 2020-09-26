If Crybaby-in-Chief Donald Trump really thought he'd likely win the election in November, he wouldn’t have whined about Fox News polls that show him losing in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Nevada.

Fox News’ latest polls had some very, very bad news for Dear Leader (which its prime time hosts will surely ignore, discount, or try to delegitimize). These two paragraphs from Fox's accompanying article sum up the results:

In each of the three states, majorities disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president, pluralities say coronavirus is “not at all” under control, and Biden is the preferred choice when it comes to handling the virus. Plus, he’s favored over Trump to nominate the next U.S. Supreme Court justice.

There are few undecided voters, and Biden’s support is 50 percent or better in each state. His advantage over Trump is outside the margin of error in Nevada and Pennsylvania, but not Ohio.

Biden’s advantage in Nevada is way outside the margin of error. He leads Trump in Nevada 52-41. In Pennsylvania, a state Trump narrowly won in 2016, Biden leads 51-44. In Ohio, where Trump won by about eight points in 2016, Biden leads 50-45.

So how did Trump respond? Not like a guy who sounds confident he’ll win.

One of the worst polls in 2016 was the @FoxNews Poll. They were so ridiculously wrong. Fox said they were going to change pollsters, but they didn’t. They totally over sample Democrats to a point that a child could see what is going on. Rasmussen, which was accurate, at 52%. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2020

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)

