Last night, during his lengthy chitchat with security blanket Sean Hannity, Donald Trump called Fox News pollsters “the worst pollsters of all.” Fox host Hannity said not a word to defend his employer.

Whining about rival Joe Biden, Trump dishonestly claimed he’s leading in polls of states where he’s losing.

TRUMP: [Biden] sees what’s happening with his poll numbers, ‘cause as you see, we are going way up. I think we’re leading in Florida. We're leading in Wisconsin. We're leading in Pennsylvania. We're leading in North Carolina. I think we are leading in New Hampshire. We are leading by a lot -- and we are really leading by a lot in Ohio, I just saw a poll a little while ago. I think we’re leading all over the place, frankly.

FACT CHECK: According to FiveThirtyEight.com, Trump is losing in Florida, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina (though the election is rated as a toss-up), New Hampshire and Ohio.

Not surprisingly, Fox News has published similar results from its polling. Its pollsters, Beacon Research/Shaw & Co. Research are rated A- by FiveThirtyEight. The network’s other pollster, Opinion Dynamics Corp., is rated A/B.

But the fact that the network spends almost all its time cheerleading the p***y grabber, with Hannity as Chief Cheerleader, didn’t stop Trump from using his friendly air time to attack it now:

TRUMP: But, you know, the fake news doesn't like to say that. I must tell you that FOX has among the worst pollsters of all. I think they're terrible. I don't know who at FOX is doing it. But they are terrible pollsters. And they have been, frankly, even four years ago. That's probably the same group. But they don't have a clue, your pollsters. You should talk to your people about that.

And how did Hannity react to this attack on the hand that feeds him a reported $25 million a year? By refusing to defend it.

HANNITY: I actually like Matt Towery. He does -- he is separate and apart from the FOX O&Os. He's -- I've known him since Newt Gingrich's Contract with America days.

TRUMP: Yes, he is very good.

HANNITY: I'm fond of him and John McLaughlin, and Scott Rasmussen.

TRUMP: Right.

You can watch Hannity throw his employer under the bus for Trump below, from the September 10, 2020 Hannity.

