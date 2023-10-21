Fox host David Asman didn’t even mention that the guy who wants to be third in line to the presidency tried to overthrow the results of the 2020 election.

Rep. Kevin Hern announced his candidacy to become the next House speaker in a “Fox exclusive” today. He had previously expressed interest, then backed off a bid.

Host David Asman asked Kern to “make your case.”

Kern’s “case” is mostly his fast-food business experience. The congressman, only in his third term, said, “For 25 years before coming to Congress, I spent my entire career working alongside other franchisees of McDonald’s. 3,000, from coast to coast, border to border, dissimilar interests bringing them together so we could have a functioning organization. And now, for the last 10 months in the majority I’ve chaired the Republican study committee.”

“I served on the five families, the five-caucus leadership group, with Speaker McCarthy, for almost the last year,” Kern continued. He did not mention any role in getting legislation passed.

Not that Asman seemed to notice or care. “You mentioned your business experience, you’re a self-made businessman, I guess you were a manager of a McDonald’s, then you became a franchise owner, so you must have had experience taking over kind of a dysfunctional business and knocking heads together and getting it to work," Asman said enthusiastically. "Is that the kind of experience that it’s going to take in order to get all these various sides together?”

Apparently, Kern thinks so. “People just simply want to be heard, they want to be valued, so I spent all of my time listening to people, I learned that after almost 35 years in the McDonald’s business,” he said. “We have 220 CEOs [i.e. Republican congressmembers] and somebody gets picked out of that to be the class president, if you will, and you’ve got to listen to everybody and you’ve got to bring people together.” (Editor's note and fact check: There are currently 221 Republicans in the House.)

Unfortunately for Kern, there’s a lot more to being speaker of the House than being “class president.” Asman didn’t bring that up, either.

But perhaps most importantly, the speaker of the House is third in line to the presidency, should something happen to the president and vice president. The prospect of a president who tried to overturn the democratic election of President Joe Biden should make everyone nervous.

That is unless you’re Fox News, the network that aided and abetted the “stolen election” BS, because the only thing they care about is whether there’s an “R” or a “D” after the name.

You can watch Asman wish Kern the “best of luck” below, from the October 21, 2023 Cavuto Live.