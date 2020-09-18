You must watch CNN anchor Brianna Keilar slam Fox News for politicizing, misleading and misinforming about the coronavirus pandemic.

I was going to do a post on Laura Ingraham’s discussion with Alex Berenson and Dr. Ramin Oskou Wednesday night, but Keilar said everything you need to know about it.

Here are a few excerpts from her blistering takedown:

KEILAR: [I]f you only watched Fox News, you might think that hydroxychloroquine is to coronavirus is what Tylenol is to a headache; or that gathering in large crowds without masks indoors is safe; or that Democrats want schools and businesses to be closed forever. And why would you think that?

(VIDEO BEGINS)

RAMIN OSKOUI (FOX NEWS GUEST): We have decades of medical science, randomized, controlled studies that show for respiratory viruses, masks do nothing.

(VIDEO ENDS)

KEILAR: That is just false, it's nonsense, and it's dangerous. It's like telling people, “Go ahead and smoke, it's actually healthy for you." …

But Dr. “Don't wear a mask," oh, please go on.

(VIDEO BEGINS)

OSKOUI: This virus is dying away through natural herd immunity and a vaccine may actually be moot. But where the science is, believe me, we'll never be able to produce any reliable sources except the Journal of Irreproducible Results. It's absurd.

(VIDEO ENDS)

KEILAR: First of all, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany falsely claimed that herd immunity was made up by the media and that the president wasn't considering it. Well, the president of course contradicted that at least twice this week. Herd immunity is the concept of allowing coronavirus to run its course freely through much of the population, allowing a lot of people to build up resistance. But if the U.S. did that, 2 million-plus Americans would have to die, according to one doctor, in order to achieve that. For perspective, only a few percent of Americans are estimated to have contracted the virus at this point, even with the disturbing number of deaths that we have seen.

Really, you must see the whole thing.

Watch it below, from CNN’s September 17, 2020 CNN Newsroom.