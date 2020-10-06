Chris Wallace was not infected by coronavirus, despite the risky behavior of Donald Trump, his family and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows at last week’s presidential debate.

Wallace, who moderated that debate, was obviously furious over the entourage’s refusal to follow the Cleveland Clinic’s rules and wear face masks. In a notable exchange, he grilled Trump campaign spokesman Steve Cortes on Sunday, asking, “Why did the first family and the chief of staff feel that the rules for everybody else didn't apply to them?” Cortes never came up with any good answer.

There’s also the question of whether Trump and his team were tested, also required by the rules, or whether it was known Trump was positive before the debate and cheated on the results. In a rare move for a Fox News host, Bill Hemmer raised that question when he pointedly noted that the Trump people's pre-debate tests had been conducted in "an honor system."

So, I’m glad to learn that Wallace and Fox News’ chief White House correspondent John Roberts have tested negative, according to Fox News.

I hope Wallace’s wife and children, who were also at the debate, were not close enough to any possible spreader to have been exposed.

