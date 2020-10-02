All three Fox & Friends hosts sat in glum silence as Chris Wallace revealed that the Trump family broke safety rules at Tuesday's debate by refusing to wear face masks, just two days before Donald and Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

Wallace, the moderator of Tuesday night’s event, told the three Trump sycophants what they probably didn’t want to hear:

WALLACE: The safety rules said that everybody in the hall, with the exception of the president, the vice president and myself had to wear a mask. When Mrs. Biden came in, when members of her party came in, they were all wearing masks and they kept them on throughout the debate.

On the Trump side of the hall, Mrs. Trump came in wearing a mask but took it off when, once she sat down. I didn’t see when they came in but all the other members of the first family that I saw there, including Ivanka, Tiffany, when they sat down, they weren’t wearing masks. I’m told by the pool of reporters who was there that somebody from the Cleveland Clinic came up to the first family, I believe this was before Mrs. Trump sat down, and offered them masks in case they didn’t have them and they waved them away.

And people in the hall did notice that while they were all wearing masks, including my wife and four of my children, that the first family did not wear masks during the debate.

When it ended, Mrs. Trump came up to go on the stage, as I think everybody saw. She was not wearing a mask. Mrs. Biden did come up and she was wearing a mask as she came up past me and went up to her husband. But certainly, there was no sign during the debate of any problems with the president in terms of his health.

But it is worth noting that the different people treated the safety rules inside the hall differently.

And now, the pandemic is treating different people differently, too. In addition to the Trumps, adviser Hope Hicks, who traveled, maskless, with Trump this week has also tested positive. Joe and Jill Biden have tested negative.

You know that if there were any possible way to spin this for Dear Leader, one of the three cohosts would have. Instead, cohost Brian Kilmeade changed the subject and snarked at Wallace:

KILMEADE: Chris, with all your years of experience – I’m not saying you’re old - but I’m just saying with your years of experience, how’s this going to affect the campaign?

I’m sure the three lapdogs would have started yapping had the Biden camp endangered themselves and others at the debate this way.

You can watch the sycophants shrug off the Trump family’s dangerous behavior below, from the October 2, 2020 Fox & Friends.