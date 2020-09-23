The topics for the first presidential debate, moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace, have been revealed and, just as predicted, Wallace’s roots are showing.

According to The Commission on Presidential Debates, Wallace has chosen the following six topics, subject to possible change because of news developments:

The Trump and Biden Records

The Supreme Court

Covid-19

The Economy

Race and Violence in our Cities

The Integrity of the Election

Notice anything missing? Nothing on climate change, police reform, criminal justice reform or health care. That’s what I noticed. How about you?

After Wallace was announced as a moderator, I wrote that while I don’t think he is a bad choice, Democrats should expect right-wing tropes and Fox News talking points to show up in the debate. The topic “Race and Violence in our Cities” shows it has already reared its head. In addition to questions about Blacks Behaving Badly, I think it's almost certain there will be questions about Hunter Biden, China, and other fave Fox "controversies."

The debate will take place on Tuesday, September 29, at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. It will start at 9 PM ET and run for 90 minutes without commercial interruption.

We’ll be watching!

(Wallace image via screen grab)