Chris Hayes had a great message of hope for those of us still trying to reckon with Donald Trump’s win: there is no reason to give up.

I have not been able to bring myself to watch any cable news since Tuesday night, much less the hate-filled gloating on Trump/Murdoch TV, aka Fox News.

But an article on HuffPost put this commentary from Chris Hayes onto my radar and I thought readers might get the same kind of pragmatic inspiration from it that I did.

Hayes concluded, and I agree, that Trump won as a result of voters rejecting the economic status quo. As awful as his victory is, we can take heart from that fact and it will likely provoke him and his MAGA extremists into major missteps.

Here’s the explanation:

HAYES: Trump and Republicans have an interest, a vested interest, in interpreting this as a mandate for all of their worst governing impulses, all the Stephen Miller-style, Project 2025, dark fantasies of smashing the administrative state.

But those ideas were never popular. Remember, we've been through this. They were polling at 6%. Trump tried to distance himself every chance he had from them, because they polled so terribly. When you wrote down what they wanted to do, people didn't like it. That was not the source of this victory. You can see it all over America in last night's results.

Hayes went on to cite example after example of Democratic candidates or liberal measures having won Tuesday night. That is where our strength lies, he pointed out.

HAYES: What I want to say is that this is not a nation that, because of last night, has suddenly signed on wholesale to the far-right agenda of Maga and Trump and the Republican Party. But we know they're going to interpret this election as a mandate for precisely that, for full Maga ism. And we also know they have a plan. It really is a destructive plan to the American Constitution, to American democracy, most importantly, to so many of our fellow Americans, mixed-status families, trans folks, women, working-class voters, who are going to take it on the chin from tariffs and gutting labor law.

And we also know Donald Trump is an aspiring authoritarian. I mean, the guy does not have a democratic bone in his body, he tried to overthrow the constitutional order with violence. We all saw it happen on national television. He celebrated, talked about using political violence repeatedly in his campaigns, and because of all that, we know they're going to try to do things to subvert and alter the constitutional order, but the most important thing to those of us who are committed to stopping them is to remember their success is not foreordained in any way. They're going to try, and they're going to be a lot of people trying to stop them, and the outcome of that is as yet undetermined. And I'm not saying this from some place of airy hope. We've been covering Trump since 2015. We covered his first term. He tried to do lots of bad things, and failed to do them because he is completely distractible and inconstant, because he's a vortex of chaos, because he cannot be stopped from doing stupid, self-destructive things all the time. None of that changed because he won an election.

Are Republicans better prepared this time? Are they more loyal? Is the judiciary more in their favor? Yes, yes and yes. But does that mean the outcome is foreordained? No. The reason I say that is that public opinion, mass opinion, it's not a fixed thing. It's a real force, and it changes, and it flows and reacts to events, and even Donald Trump has backed down when he found himself on the wrong side of it.

Hayes noted that public outcry and mobilization moved Trump to end his family separations and then gave himself credit for ending his own monstrous policy. The same force pushed Trump to distance himself from his most extreme antiabortion position. It's not a rosy picture but it's not hopeless, either.

HAYES: There will likely be things he doesn't abandon, but in the face of that, it really is important not to conceive in advance that politics don't matter. They do. Public opinion still matters. Politics didn't go away in America because three out of 100 people switched their presidential vote, which is to be clear, what happened last night between 2020 and 2024.

And politics depends on the work of organizing and mobilizing and persuading our fellow Americans. None of those tools have gone anywhere. In fact, all of them are even more important this time around. We have to pick them up, and we can't let anyone pry them from our hands.

I’m going to take a few more days off to digest and recalibrate. But I’ll also be thinking a lot about what tools we have and how to use them.

If you’d like, I’d love to see your thoughts below on how to get through this terrible time in our country.

You can watch Hayes’ full commentary below, from MSNBC’s November 6, 2024 election coverage.