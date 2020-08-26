Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina announced on Fox News today that she’ll be voting for Joe Biden. Of course, she was booked on a daytime show, not prime time.

Fiorina, the former Hewlett-Packard CEO who ran against Donald Trump in the 2016 primaries, didn’t pull any punches.

FIORINA: I voted for President Trump in 2016. He has lost my support because I think he has failed to lead when the country needed leadership. I am therefore voting for Joe Biden, it is a binary choice, our presidential elections, but I’m not a Democrat.”

We need collaboration and problem solving. I think we need people from different political points of view. One of your earlier guests talked about self-respect. I think we need to respect those who are different from ourselves and work together to solve problems. Joe Biden has a history of reaching across the aisle. I think Donald Trump has demonstrated, at least in my eyes, that he’s not a problem solver or a collaborator.

Fiorina made it clear she's only voting for Biden because Trump is worse.

FIORINA: Nevertheless, Democrats have perfected the art of identity politics. They have perfected the art of diminishing and dismissing anyone who disagrees with them. I can remember being on the campaign trail as a presidential candidate, and Democrat women’s organizations calling me offensive to women because I am pro-life. All of those things turn voters off.”

Fox News only posted a portion of the interview online. But you get the gist.

You can watch it below, from the August 26, 2020 Your World.