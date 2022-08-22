Carlson forgot to mention that he served as a major source for Brian Stelter’s Hoax book.
Carlson put up a mock RIP graphic for Brian Stelter’s CNN career (His Reliable Sources show was canceled last week and Stelter exited the network after today’s show). Stelter has long been a Fox News punching bag, even though Reliable Sources was only on the air once a week.
In a June, 2021 New York Times column, Ben Smith wrote that “one of Washington’s open secrets” is that Tucker Carlson “spends his time when he’s not denouncing the liberal media trading gossip with them.” Smith cited Stelter as an example:
Brian Stelter, the host of the CNN program “Reliable Sources,” told me that “you can see Tucker’s fingerprints all over the hardcover” edition of his 2020 book “Hoax,” which excoriates Fox News for amplifying Mr. Trump’s falsehoods. He said that he “couldn’t stomach” talking to Mr. Carlson, who has grown ever more hard-line, for the updated paperback version that was just released.
In a Washington Post column Erik Wemple pretty much confirmed that Carlson served as a source for Stelter. Wemple summed up Carlson's charlatanry nicely:
In March 2019, Carlson called Stelter a “eunuch” on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” He also sent a dozen jelly Dunkin’ donuts to the CNN host, a puerile ploy that Stelter interpreted in “Hoax” as a “fat-shaming attempt.” The possibility that Carlson was whispering background tidbits to Stelter while publicly mistreating him says little about “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that we don’t already know: It’s a sham dedicated to hoodwinking its most dedicated viewers.
You can see that hoodwinking below, from the August 19, 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight.
I fear that all that will change with the new owners who seem rather more interested in $$$$ than journalism. I’d already sensed that something was up when Brianna Keilar (sp?) was shifted from prime time to early morning, That girl used to be a breath of fresh air, much like Kate Balduan who is no longer the witty, savvy pixie I’d come to adore in 2016. I’ve read somewhere that both may have wanted to spend more time with their families but that doesn’t help me deal with the loss of their company.
I fully expect to see other professional hosts like Jim Acosta to be shifted or disappear. That’s a real pity because CNN had been on its way to returning to the early days when it had earned a reputation for truth-telling, not being “centrist”, whatever that means. Truth is not a LW or RW thing, it’s facts and – in our day – those facts do seem to be more often used by the LW. A “centrist” CNN will be all about false equivalences. Pity.
I’m really, really sorry that Reliable Sources has been taken down, after 30 years of trying to understand what ticks in the profession of journalism. It’s one of the very few CNN programmes I made sure to watch every Sunday. Unlike Smerconish, who is often despairingly irrelevant, Stelter’s show alays dealt with what was happening at the moment. And he had guests who believed in the “ethics” of journalism.
By dumping a serious show that placed the media under a microscope, the new owners of CNN are telling me they are not particularly interested in promoting truth-seeking. What they really, really want to do is steal ratings/money away from others by taking away some of ther thunder. I saw one pundit say the new owners want CNN to be more “centrist”. That word allows me to fear that each and every reprehensible act by the RW will be compared to a similar but insignificant failing on the part of the LW.
It’s only a matter of time for any reference to Trump’s willful mishandling of official documents (classified or not) to be “balanced” by raising yet again the matter of Hillary’s emails (without mentioning that Colin Powell did the same) and never but never even mentioning that Secret Service wiped all the texts on official phones shortly after Jan6. Whatabout-ism will become the underlying principle of CNN reporting and I will return to calling them Fox-Lite as I did during the period running up to Trump’s election.