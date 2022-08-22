Carlson forgot to mention that he served as a major source for Brian Stelter’s Hoax book.

Carlson put up a mock RIP graphic for Brian Stelter’s CNN career (His Reliable Sources show was canceled last week and Stelter exited the network after today’s show). Stelter has long been a Fox News punching bag, even though Reliable Sources was only on the air once a week.

In a June, 2021 New York Times column, Ben Smith wrote that “one of Washington’s open secrets” is that Tucker Carlson “spends his time when he’s not denouncing the liberal media trading gossip with them.” Smith cited Stelter as an example:

Brian Stelter, the host of the CNN program “Reliable Sources,” told me that “you can see Tucker’s fingerprints all over the hardcover” edition of his 2020 book “Hoax,” which excoriates Fox News for amplifying Mr. Trump’s falsehoods. He said that he “couldn’t stomach” talking to Mr. Carlson, who has grown ever more hard-line, for the updated paperback version that was just released.

In a Washington Post column Erik Wemple pretty much confirmed that Carlson served as a source for Stelter. Wemple summed up Carlson's charlatanry nicely:

In March 2019, Carlson called Stelter a “eunuch” on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” He also sent a dozen jelly Dunkin’ donuts to the CNN host, a puerile ploy that Stelter interpreted in “Hoax” as a “fat-shaming attempt.” The possibility that Carlson was whispering background tidbits to Stelter while publicly mistreating him says little about “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that we don’t already know: It’s a sham dedicated to hoodwinking its most dedicated viewers.

You can see that hoodwinking below, from the August 19, 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight.