Never mind that a twice-impeached former president, Donald Trump, was just caught with stolen, top secret and classified material stashed at his country club, propagandist and Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy wants you to think that investigating his very suspicious behavior toward Russia is the biggest scandal ever.

As you may know, a man named Igor Danchenko was acquitted today over his role in an unofficial probe into Donald Trump's behavior with Russia. From The New York Times:

Igor Danchenko, an analyst who provided much of the research for a notorious dossier of unproven assertions and rumors about former President Donald J. Trump and Russia, was acquitted on Tuesday on four counts of lying to the F.B.I. about one of his sources.

The verdict was a final blow to the politically charged criminal investigation by John H. Durham, the special counsel appointed by Attorney General William P. Barr three years ago to scour the F.B.I.’s inquiry into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia for any wrongdoing.

Mr. Trump and his supporters had long insisted the Durham inquiry would prove a “deep state” conspiracy against him, but despite pursuing various such claims, Mr. Durham never charged any high-level government officials.

Instead he developed two cases centered on the narrow charge of making false statements in outside efforts to scrutinize purported links between Mr. Trump and Russia. He crammed the indictments with extraneous material and insinuations that he thought Democrats had sought to frame Mr. Trump for collusion with Russia, though he did not charge any such conspiracy.

While the cases were not as expansive as Trump supporters had expected, they nevertheless provided more fodder for grievances about the Russia investigation. But once the cases reached courtrooms, they both crumbled.

In the clip below, from yesterday, Campos-Duffy didn’t know that Danchenko would be acquitted today, but she certainly knew that the Durham investigation had not found anything close to a big scandal, much less the biggest in U.S. history.

Ditto for her guest, former Judge and current Republican candidate Joe Brown. Instead of correcting the record, he said, “Let’s see what the jury does.” He went on to suggest that the FBI had corruptly searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago for the stolen material. Never mind that the FBI had received a search warrant, issued by a judge. “I think there’s another problem here that’s revealed and that’s the need for reform as it concerns the FBI and there’s indication that that has once again resumed its political manipulations as an entity and that’s not what it’s supposed to be about in America.”

Campos-Duffy gushed, “You’re so right about that, and we‘ll see if, after the midterms, Republicans if they were to take control of Congress, have some hearings and if we see some reforms and maybe some change of leadership at the FBI would be nice.”

Brown did a little bit of stumping. “They even got yours truly out of semi-retirement and they talked me into running for Mayor of Memphis, Tennessee next year,” he said. “The voters don’t seem to like what they’ve been seeing on the blue side.”

“I think you’re right about that,” Campos-Duffy said.

Judge Brown participated in a mock trial of Hunter Biden on Faux Nation. A clip played, and Judge Brown described it as “kind of a weird mock trial” and “a mock proceeding to determine if there was probable cause to believe that further investigation should occur, and some of the things that are on that laptop are really disturbing so it looks like the public needs to encourage its system to get into this." He added, “Something’s way wrong here, and America is becoming no longer the land of the free.”

