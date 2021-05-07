Of course, Sean Hannity gently corrected Caitlyn Jenner for saying she’s “pro-illegal immigration.” "You've got my back," she acknowledged in a thank you. But it was yet another example of how ill-prepared she is for the California governor’s mansion.

In my last post, I noted how Jenner’s “policy positions” seem to be based solely on her friends. My example in that post was her cringe-worthy illustration of California’s problems (her friend who shares a plane hangar can’t stand seeing all the homeless so he’s moving to Sedona, Arizona).

Not long after, she talked about the need to “secure the wall” while assuring us some of her best friends are illegal immigrants.

JENNER: I am all for the wall. I would secure the wall. We can't have a state -- we can't have a country without a secure wall.

You have two questions here. One is stopping people from coming in illegally into this state, and then the second question is, what do we do with the people that are here?

We are a compassionate country. OK, we are a compassionate state.

Some help, I mean, some people, they're -- we're going to send back, OK, no question about that.

But I have met some of the greatest immigrants into our country. I had a guy the other day, and he was Spanish, and I've known him for 17 years. And I said, "You know what, come over here, I want to learn something, you know? What is your -- what is your status? And he said, I've been in this country 17 years.”

This is a gentleman, I mean, this is the greatest guy. I want him to be a U.S. citizen. OK? He's an asset to this state and to this country. But he's been trying for 17 years to get citizenship.

He says, I'm hoping --

HANNITY: Did he come in illegally or did he stay -- over?

JENNER: I think he was on a visa.

HANNITY: On a visa.

JENNER: Yeah -- and stayed.

But he's been there, but he's lost two jobs because he didn't have legal status. He finally got this other job where I met him. And he is the nicest, greatest guy. He would make -- I mean, I would do everything for him to stay here.

And so, you have to deal with it. We have to modernize. We have not modernized our immigration system in the United States to make it possible for people to immigrate into this country --

So, keep ‘em out except for the ones Jenner likes? And "modernize" with a "secure" wall? Naturally, Hannity didn't probe.

Then there was this unforced error:

JENNER: Yeah. I'm pro-illegal immigration. I want an organized -- we really have to --

HANNITY: You're pro-legal immigration.

JENNER: What's that?

HANNITY: You're pro-legal immigration.

JENNER: Legal immigration, yes. Pro-legal immigration, sorry, did I miss the legal part?

HANNITY: Yeah.

JENNER: Thanks for catching me. You've got my back, Sean, I appreciate that.

HANNITY: No, I knew what you were saying.

Fox News seems to have thoughtfully left that embarrassment out of its videos. But you can see it in the second video, below, via Politico.

Both excerpts are from the May 5, 2021 Hannity.