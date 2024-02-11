Fox News analyst Brit Hume was so busy validating Trump-appointed Robert Hur’s attack on President Joe Biden that Hume “forgot” that Donald Trump’s mental and legal problems.

Fox News Sunday “analyzed” special counsel Robert Hur’s report from one side only, that of MAGA-mouthpiece and Biden-hater Hume. It so happens that Hume declared “I don’t think there's any doubt Biden is senile,” four years ago. So there was no doubt what he was going to say after special counsel Hur launched “an incendiary and gratuitous attack on Biden’s mental status,” as Media Matters aptly described it. Hur's report exonerated Biden in a probe about his improper retention of classified documents but that part of the report, its gist, was barely discussed.

HUME: Well, I think this was all Biden. I think this was so very much like the Joe Biden, we’ve witnessed over the years. He is at times impulsive, and he blunders, makes mistakes, the Afghanistan withdrawal is a single example. I think people lost confidence in him after that, questioning not at that point his age so much as his judgment. Now we see that his age has affected him. His denials and his claims that his memory is fine are going to ring hollow to the millions of Americans who have seen him in action and have seen the fluffs and blunders and forgetfulness and so on. So there's no point I think in trying to spin their way out of this for the White House staff and the president, I mean, because people have already seen it, they know it's true.

The Biden-Harris campaign issued a long list of either outright lies or Trump delusions. Here are some examples:

Trump responded to an Iowa school shooting by saying, we "have to get over it."

Trump falsely said terrorists were taken into this country by the millions.

Trump falsely said no one died in Afghanistan during his presidency.

Trump falsely said electric cars don’t work in cold weather.

Trump falsely said he did better in PA in 2020 than 2016.

During his speech on Friday night, Trump mixed up what day and time it was. He called it “a very nice Saturday afternoon.” He also bizarrely claimed “They’ll change the name” of Pennsylvania if he loses in November.

By "forgetting" the firehose of Trump's unhinged remarks, Hume tacitly gave the impression Trump is mentally fit for office.

Fox News Sunday gave liberal Juan Williams the chance to blast Hur’s report. But unlike Hume, Williams was “balanced” by two conservatives and one “neutral” panelist who never questioned Hur’s partisan behavior.

Par for the course for Fox News, even on its supposed news shows.

You can watch both discussions below, from the February 11, 2024 Fox News Sunday.