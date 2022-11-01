No sooner had she left the Democratic Party than former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard began campaigning for the unqualified MAGA Michigan gubernatorial candidate, Tudor Dixon.

After campaigning in person for Dixon, Gabbard (has she denied getting support from Russia yet?) helped give Dixon some free TV advertising on Fox & Friends yesterday.

In May, Dixon falsely and unequivocally claimed that Donald Trump won the state of Michigan in 2020 before she received his endorsement. But two days after getting that endorsement, Dixon dodged the question on Fox News.

Yet Gabbard, probably auditioning for a Fox News contract, called Dixon “a courageous person who speaks truth to power.”

When she was running to be the Democratic nominee for president in 2020, Gabbard said, “The very real possibility of Roe v Wade being overturned terrifies me,” and “We must commit to defending a woman's right to choose.” But she didn’t seem to have any problem with Dixon's opposition to all abortions, except to save the life of the mother.

Dixon used her airtime to attack Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, without offering a single policy prescription. “Detroit is facing skyrocketing crime rates,” she complained. Which is terrible, if true, but Whitmer is governor of the state of Michigan, not mayor of Detroit. As a state, Michigan ranks 40th among states with the highest crime rates.

Dixon continued focusing only Detroit. The city, she said, “lost 30 years of reading progress. Our students in Detroit are being robbed of an education and nobody is willing to talk about that.”

Gabbard accused Democrats of refusing to have “a real, true debate on substance and policy,” even as the completely unqualified Dixon failed to offer either substance or policy during this segment. Gabbard added, “Gretchen Whitmer, hold herself to account to the results of the last four years under her leadership. I think the people of Michigan are seeing very clearly and unfortunately experiencing the negative effects of her failed leadership and why they’re looking for real change and fresh leadership for them to move forward.”

FACT CHECK: Whitmer has a 54% approval rating, higher than Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA).

Cohost Brian Kilmeade did not point that out. He joined the Dixon campaign effort, saying that Whitmer is a “shutdown governor that really went over the top to shut down businesses and people and schools.”

Then Kilmeade asked for more. He said, “Tudor, your closing argument?”

After doing a bit of fundraising, Dixon accused Whitmer of being dishonest and allowing crime to rise. “We have got to get Michigan under control and make sure we’re prosperous again.” Again, she offered no actual solutions.

Kilmeade offered his own closing argument for her: “At least try and stop defaming and defunding the police in Michigan, it would certainly help.”

FACT CHECK: Speaking of dishonest, Whitmer did not defund the police.

You can watch the campaigning that the Murdochs try to pass off as news below, from the October 31, 2022 Fox & Friends.