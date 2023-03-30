Just three days after Sean Hannity claimed the case had “imploded,” Donald Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury for his corrupt and fraudulent payment of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Donald J. Trump was indicted in Manhattan on Thursday for his role in paying hush money to a porn star, according to five people with knowledge of the matter, a historic development that will shake up the 2024 presidential race and forever mark him as the nation’s first former president to face criminal charges.

In the coming days, prosecutors working for the district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg, will likely ask Mr. Trump to surrender and to face arraignment. The specific charges will be announced when he is arraigned.

On Monday, during his interview with Trump, Hannity said, “Alvin Bragg's weak and politically charged case against Donald Trump has now imploded.”

Apparently not. But you can count on MAGA Fox and its allies to attack the case and the DA without regard for their favorite pu**y grabber’s guilt or innocence.

Here’s a screen grab of FoxNews.com a few minutes ago. I’ll have more on this later:

