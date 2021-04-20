A verdict is expected shortly in the case against Derek Chauvin, the police officer accused of killing George Floyd.. Share your thoughts and observations in our comments section.
Fox is already arguing the trial was not fair to Chauvin. More to come on that...
Ellen commented 2021-04-20 17:11:58 -0400
The judge sounded pleased with the verdict.
Ellen commented 2021-04-20 17:10:31 -0400
WOW.
Ellen commented 2021-04-20 16:30:50 -0400
Fox is already working on Chauvin’s appeal (blaming Rep. Waters and Pres. Biden and decisions by the judge).
But even Leo Terrell is saying Floyd’s death was wrong (even as he’s attacking Waters and Biden. “Nothing is going to please them.”)
